Para fechar o ano, a equipa do SAPO Mag escolheu 22 das melhores canções internacionais que ouviu em 2022.
A playlist vai da pop à eletrónica, do reggaeton ao rock e inclui, entre outras, canções dos Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift, Tove Lo, Placebo, Fontaines D.C., Röyksopp ou Arcade Fire.
A seleção destaca ainda alguns dos singles mais populares do ano, como "Ojitos Lindos", de Bad Bunny com os Bomba Estéreo, "About Damn Time", de Lizzo, "Despechá", de Rosalía, ou "Late Night Talking", de Harry Styles.
Playlist SAPO Mag:
Rosalía - Despechá
Bad Bunny - Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)
Boy Harsher - Machina (feat. Mariana Saldaña)
Tove Lo - No One Dies From Love
Sam Smith - Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Harry Styles - Late Night Talking
Röyksopp - Oh, Lover (feat. Susanne Sundfør)
Taylor Swift - Bigger Than the Whole Sky
Years & Years - Sweet Talker
Placebo - The Prodigal
Arcade Fire - Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)
Hatchie - The Rhythm
Sunflower Bean - Roll the Dice
The Soft Moon - Become the Lies
Just Mustard - Still
Fontaines D.C. - I Love You
Mall Grab - Breathing
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Crosswalk
Post Malone - Reputation
will hyde - kiss me before u go.
Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
