Para fechar o ano, a equipa do SAPO Mag escolheu 22 das melhores canções internacionais que ouviu em 2022.

A playlist vai da pop à eletrónica, do reggaeton ao rock e inclui, entre outras, canções dos Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift, Tove Lo, Placebo, Fontaines D.C., Röyksopp ou Arcade Fire.

A seleção destaca ainda alguns dos singles mais populares do ano, como "Ojitos Lindos", de Bad Bunny com os Bomba Estéreo, "About Damn Time", de Lizzo, "Despechá", de Rosalía, ou "Late Night Talking", de Harry Styles.

Playlist SAPO Mag:

Rosalía - Despechá

Bad Bunny - Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)

Boy Harsher - Machina (feat. Mariana Saldaña)

Tove Lo - No One Dies From Love

Sam Smith - Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Harry Styles - Late Night Talking

Röyksopp - Oh, Lover (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

Taylor Swift - Bigger Than the Whole Sky

Years & Years - Sweet Talker

Placebo - The Prodigal

Arcade Fire - Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Hatchie - The Rhythm

Sunflower Bean - Roll the Dice

The Soft Moon - Become the Lies

Just Mustard - Still

Fontaines D.C. - I Love You

Mall Grab - Breathing

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Crosswalk

Post Malone - Reputation

will hyde - kiss me before u go.

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be A Mirrorball