Sabe quais foram as 25 canções que marcaram 2024? Como é tradição, o DJ Earworm dá uma ajuda. Todos os anos, desde 2007, o produtor edita o vídeo “The United State of Pop”, um mashup com as canções que estiveram no top da Billboard durante o ano.
Em menos de quatro minutos, o DJ e produtor passa em revista as 25 canções que conquistaram o top norte-americano em 2024. "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)", de Ariana Grande, "Beautiful Things", de Benson Boone, "Die With A Smile", de Lady GaGa e Bruno Mars, ou "Espresso", de Sabrina Carpenter, são alguns dos temas que fazem parte do mashup.
"United State of Pop 2024 (Blame It on the Whiskey)" conta ainda com canções de, por exemplo, Beyoncé ("Texas Hold 'em"), Billie Eilish ("Birds Of A Feather"), Chappell Roan ("Good Luck Babe"), Doja Cat ("Agora Hills"), Hozier ("Too Sweet"), Noah Kahan ("Stick Season"), SZA ("Saturn"), Tate McRae ("Greedy"), Taylor Swift e Post Malone ("Fortnight") ou Teddy Swims ("Lose Control").
TRACKLIST:
- Ariana Grande - We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'em
- Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck Babe
- Dasha - Austin
- Doja Cat - Agora Hills
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady GaGa e Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Morgan Wallen - Lies Lies Lies
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
- Sabrina Carpenter - Taste
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (tipsy)
- SZA - Saturn
- Tate Mcrae - Greedy
- Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
- Tyla - Water
- Zach Bryan e Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
-
TONY CARREIRA08 e 09 marMEO ARENA
-
MEO MARÉS VIVAS 202518 A 20 JULHOVILA NOVA DE GAIA
-
SILENCE 4 - 30 ANOSDe 13 a 15 novSUPER BOCK ARENA / PAVILHÃO ROSA MOTA
-
NININHO VAZ MAIA15 e 16 marMEO ARENA
Comentários