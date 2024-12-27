Sabe quais foram as 25 canções que marcaram 2024? Como é tradição, o DJ Earworm dá uma ajuda. Todos os anos, desde 2007, o produtor edita o vídeo “The United State of Pop”, um mashup com as canções que estiveram no top da Billboard durante o ano.

Em menos de quatro minutos, o DJ e produtor passa em revista as 25 canções que conquistaram o top norte-americano em 2024. "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)", de Ariana Grande, "Beautiful Things", de Benson Boone, "Die With A Smile", de Lady GaGa e Bruno Mars, ou "Espresso", de Sabrina Carpenter, são alguns dos temas que fazem parte do mashup.

"United State of Pop 2024 (Blame It on the Whiskey)" conta ainda com canções de, por exemplo, Beyoncé ("Texas Hold 'em"), Billie Eilish ("Birds Of A Feather"), Chappell Roan ("Good Luck Babe"), Doja Cat ("Agora Hills"), Hozier ("Too Sweet"), Noah Kahan ("Stick Season"), SZA ("Saturn"), Tate McRae ("Greedy"), Taylor Swift e Post Malone ("Fortnight") ou Teddy Swims ("Lose Control").

TRACKLIST: