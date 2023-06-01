O apito final chegou: depois de três temporadas, "Ted Lasso" chegou ao fim esta quarta-feira, dia 31 de maio, na Apple TV+. Para a despedida da série, Ed Sheeran criou uma canção especial dedicada ao AFC Richmond.
O tema inédito "A Beautiful Game" faz parte da banda sonora do último episódio da terceira temporada e já se encontra disponível em todos os serviços de streaming de música. A canção foi produzida por Max Martin.
Segundo a Rolling Stone, Ed Sheeran começou a preparar a canção há mais de um ano. "Gravei partes durante a digressão, usando as multidões dos estádios em que toquei. Estou super, super, super orgulhoso por isso", confessou.
"Adoro a série e adorei trabalhar nesta música. Espero que gostem", escreveu o artista britânico nas redes sociais.
LETRA:
Though we’ve not reached the end
We should take some time apart
Leave here with no regrets
Knowing we gave our all
Oh I cannot pretend
That this won’t break our hearts
But we will meet again
I know the orders tall
But we could be so much more
Out of the embers we’ll rise from the ashes
write in the stars with our names (oh oh oh)
That we are here
We are bruised, we are damaged
But the joy was worth the pain
Wooh, love’s a beautiful game
Oh what a state we’re in
But the war is far from won
Yeah we did everything
Anyone could have done
We’ll pick the pieces up
Put it together, we pray and hope it works
They say it’s in the blood
And I know the orders tall
But we could be so much more
(Oh oh oh)
Out of the embers we’ll rise from the ashes
write in the stars with our names (oh oh oh)
That we are here
We are bruised, we are damaged
But the joy was worth the pain
Wooh, love’s a beautiful game
Woooh, woooh
A Beautiful Game
Woooh (woooh), woooh (woooh)
A Beautiful Game
Woooh (woooh), woooh (woooh)
A Beautiful Game
Woooh (woooh), woooh (woooh)
A Beautiful Game
Out of the embers we’ll rise from the ashes
write in the stars with our names (oh oh oh)
That we are here
We are bruised, we are damaged
But the joy was worth the pain
Wooh, love’s a beautiful game
Comentários