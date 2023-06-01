O apito final chegou: depois de três temporadas, "Ted Lasso" chegou ao fim esta quarta-feira, dia 31 de maio, na Apple TV+. Para a despedida da série, Ed Sheeran criou uma canção especial dedicada ao AFC Richmond.

O tema inédito "A Beautiful Game" faz parte da banda sonora do último episódio da terceira temporada e já se encontra disponível em todos os serviços de streaming de música. A canção foi produzida por Max Martin.

Segundo a Rolling Stone, Ed Sheeran começou a preparar a canção há mais de um ano. "Gravei partes durante a digressão, usando as multidões dos estádios em que toquei. Estou super, super, super orgulhoso por isso", confessou.

"Adoro a série e adorei trabalhar nesta música. Espero que gostem", escreveu o artista britânico nas redes sociais.

LETRA:

Though we’ve not reached the end

We should take some time apart

Leave here with no regrets

Knowing we gave our all

Oh I cannot pretend

That this won’t break our hearts

But we will meet again

I know the orders tall

But we could be so much more

Out of the embers we’ll rise from the ashes

write in the stars with our names (oh oh oh)

That we are here

We are bruised, we are damaged

But the joy was worth the pain

Wooh, love’s a beautiful game

Oh what a state we’re in

But the war is far from won

Yeah we did everything

Anyone could have done

We’ll pick the pieces up

Put it together, we pray and hope it works

They say it’s in the blood

And I know the orders tall

But we could be so much more

(Oh oh oh)

Out of the embers we’ll rise from the ashes

write in the stars with our names (oh oh oh)

That we are here

We are bruised, we are damaged

But the joy was worth the pain

Wooh, love’s a beautiful game

Woooh, woooh

A Beautiful Game

Woooh (woooh), woooh (woooh)

A Beautiful Game

Woooh (woooh), woooh (woooh)

A Beautiful Game

Woooh (woooh), woooh (woooh)

A Beautiful Game

Out of the embers we’ll rise from the ashes

write in the stars with our names (oh oh oh)

That we are here

We are bruised, we are damaged

But the joy was worth the pain

Wooh, love’s a beautiful game