Falta muito pouco para a "The Eras Tour", de Taylor Swift, chegar a Portugal. A artista norte-americana vai atuar no Estádio da Luz, em Lisboa, nos dias 24 e 25 de maio.
Nos concertos da digressão, a cantora apresenta sempre um momento acústico com duas canções surpresa. Por norma, Taylor Swift escolhe tocar um dos temas à guitarra e outro ao piano. Mas, na nova etapa da "The Eras Tour", tudo pode ser diferente.
"Toco duas canções durante o momento acústico, uma à guitarra, outra ao piano. Mudo todas as noites porque, aqui na 'The Eras Tour', cada noite é especial e diferente das outras noites", lembrou nos concertos na Paris La Défense Arena.
"Costumava haver regras para o momento acústico, mas decidi que agora iria fazer o que queria", confessou.
LISTA DE TODAS AS "CANÇÕES SURPRESA":
ESTADOS UNIDOS
- 17 de março em Glendale, Arizona – “Mirrorball” e “Tim McGraw”
- 18 de março em Glendale, Arizona – “State of Grace” e “This Is Me Trying”
- 24 de março em Las Vegas, Nevada – “Our Song” e “Snow on the Beach”
- 25 de março em Las Vegas, Nevada – “Cowboy Like Me” (com Marcus Mumford) e “White Horse”
- 31 de março em Arlington, Texas – “Sad Beautiful Tragic” e “Ours”
- 1 de abril em Arlington, Texas – “Death by a Thousand Cuts” e “Clean”
- 2 de abril em Arlington, Texas – “Jump Then Fall” e “The Lucky One”
- 13 de abril em Tampa, Flórida – “Speak Now” e “Treacherous”
- 14 de abril em Tampa, Flórida – “The Great War” (com Aaron Dessner) e “You're on Your Own, Kid”
- 15 de abril em Tampa, Flórida – “Mad Woman” (com Aaron Dessner) e “Mean”
- 21 de abril em Houston, Texas – “Wonderland” e “You're Not Sorry”
- 22 de abril em Houston, Texas – “A Place in This World” e “Today Was a Fairytale”
- 23 de abril em Houston, Texas – “Begin Again” e “Cold as You”
- 28 de abril em Atlanta, Geórgia – “The Other Side of the Door” e “Coney Island”
- 29 de abril em Atlanta, Geórgia – “High Infidelity” e “Gorgeous”
- 30 de abril em Atlanta, Geórgia - “I Bet You Think About Me” e “How You Get the Girl”
- 5 de maio em Nashville, Tennessee – “Sparks Fly” e “Teardrops on My Guitar”
- 6 de maio em Nashville, Tennessee – “Out of the Woods” e “Fifteen”
- 7 de maio em Nashville, Tennessee - “Would've, Could've, Should've” (com Aaron Dessner) e “Mine”
- 12 de maio na Filadélfia, Pensilvânia. - “Gold Rush” e “Come Back…Be Here”
- 13 de maio na Filadélfia, Pensilvânia. - “Forever & Always” e “This Love”
- 14 de maio na Filadélfia, Pensilvânia. - “Hey Stephen” e “The Best Day”
- 19 de maio em Foxborough, Massachusetts - “Should’ve Said No” e “Better Man”
- 20 de maio em Foxborough, Massachusetts – “Question…?” e “Invisible”
- 21 de maio em Foxborough, Massachusetts – “I Think He Knows” e “Red”
- 26 de maio em East Rutherford, NJ – “Getaway Car” (com Jack Antonoff) e “Maroon”
- 27 de maio em East Rutherford, NJ – “Holy Ground” e “False God”
- 28 de maio em East Rutherford, NJ – “Welcome to New York” e “Clean”
- 2 de junho em Chicago, Illinois - “I Wish You Would” e “The Lakes”
- 3 de junho em Chicago, Illinois - “You All Over Me” (com Maren Morris) e “I Don't Wanna Live Forever”
- 4 de junho em Chicago, Illinois – “Hits Different” e “The Moment I Knew”
- 9 de junho em Detroit, Michigan – “Haunted” e “I Almost Do”
- 10 de junho em Detroit, Michigan – “All You Had to Do Was Stay” e “Breathe”
- 16 de junho em Pittsburgh, Pensilvânia. - "Mr. Perfectly Fine” e “The Last Time”
- 17 de junho em Pittsburgh, Pensilvânia. - “Seven” (com Aaron Dessner) e “The Story of Us”
- 23 de junho em Minneapolis, Minnesota – “Paper Rings” e “If This Was a Movie”
- 24 de junho em Minneapolis, Minnesota – “Dear John” e “Daylight”
- 30 de junho em Cincinnati, Ohio - “I'm Only Me When I'm With You” e “Evermore”
- 1 de julho em Cincinnati, Ohio - “Ivy” (com Aaron Dessner), “I Miss You, I'm Sorry” (com Gracie Abrams) e “Call It What You Want”
- 7 de julho em Kansas City, Mississipi – “Never Grow Up” e “When Emma Falls in Love”
- 8 de julho em Kansas City, Mississipi – “Last Kiss” e “Dorothea”
- 14 de julho em Denver, Colorado – “Picture to Burn” e “Timeless”
- 15 de julho em Denver, Colorado – “Starlight” e “Back to December”
- 22 de julho em Seattle, Washington – “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” e “Everything Has Changed”
- 23 de julho em Seattle, Washington – “Message in a Bottle” e “Tied Together With a Smile”
- 28 de julho em Santa Clara, Califórnia – “Right Where You Left Me” e “Castles Crumbling”
- 29 de julho em Santa Clara, Califórnia – “Stay Stay Stay” e “All of the Girls You Loved Before”
- 3 de agosto em Los Angeles, Califórnia – “I Can See You” e “Maroon”
- 4 de agosto em Los Angeles, Califórnia – “Our Song” e “You Are in Love”
- 5 de agosto em Los Angeles, Califórnia - “Death by a Thousand Cuts” e “You're on Your Own, Kid”
- 7 de agosto em Los Angeles, Califórnia – “Dress” e “Exile”
- 8 de agosto em Los Angeles, Califórnia – “I Know Places” e “King of My Heart”
- 9 de agosto em Los Angeles, Califórnia - “New Romantics” e “New Year’s Day”
MÉXICO, ARGENTINA E BRASIL
- 24 de agosto na Cidade do México, México – “I Forgot That You Existed” e “Sweet Nothing”
- 25 de agosto na Cidade do México, México – “Tell Me Why” e “Snow on the Beach”
- 26 de agosto na Cidade do México, México – “Cornelia Street” e “You're on Your Own, Kid”
- 27 de agosto na Cidade do México, México – “Afterglow” e “Maroon”
- 9 de novembro em Buenos Aires, Argentina – “The Very First Night” e “Labyrinth”
- 11 de novembro em Buenos Aires, Argentina – “Is It Over Now?”/ “Out of the Woods” e “End Game”
- 12 de novembro em Buenos Aires, Argentina – “Better Than Revenge” e “Slut!”
- 17 de novembro no Rio de Janeiro, Brasil – “Stay Beautiful” e “Suburban Legends”
- 19 de novembro no Rio de Janeiro, Brasil – “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” e “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”
- 20 de novembro no Rio de Janeiro, Brasil – “Me!” e “So It Goes”
- 24 de novembro em São Paulo, Brasil – “Now That We Don't Talk” e “Innocent”
- 25 de novembro em São Paulo, Brasil – “Safe and Sound” e “Untouchable”
- 25 de novembro em São Paulo, Brasil — “Say Don't Go” e “It's Time to Go”
JAPÃO, AUSTRÁLIA E SINGAPURA
- 7 de fevereiro em Tóquio, Japão – “Dear Reader” e “Holy Ground”
- 8 de fevereiro em Tóquio, Japão – “Eyes Open” e “Electric Touch”
- 9 de fevereiro em Tóquio, Japão – “Superman” e “The Outside”
- 10 de fevereiro em Tóquio, Japão – “Come In With the Rain” e “You're on Your Own Kid”
- 16 de fevereiro em Melbourne, Austrália – “Red” e “You're Losing Me”
- 17 de fevereiro em Melbourne, Austrália – “Getaway Car”/”August”/”The Other Side of the Door” e “This Is Me Trying”
- 18 de fevereiro em Melbourne, Austrália – “Come Back Be Here”/”Daylight” e “Teardrops on My Guitar”
- 23 de fevereiro em Sydney, Austrália – “How You Get the Girl” e “White Horse”/”Coney Island” (com Sabrina Carpenter)
- 24 de fevereiro em Sydney, Austrália – “Should’ve Said No” e “New Year’s Day”/”Peace”
- 25 de fevereiro em Sydney, Austrália – “Is It Over Now”/”I Wish You Would” e “Haunted”/”Exile”
- 26 de fevereiro em Sydney, Austrália - “Would've, Could've, Should've”/”Ivy” e “Forever & Always”/”Maroon”
- 2 de março em Singapura – “Long Story Short”/”The Story of Us” e “Clean”/”Evermore”
- 3 de março em Singapura — “Mine”/”Starlight” e “I Don't Wanna Live Forever”/”Dress”
- 4 de março em Singapura – “Foolish One”/”Tell Me Why” e “This Love”/”Call It What You Want”
- 7 de março em Singapura — “Death by a Thousand Cuts”/”Babe” e “Fifteen”/”You're on Your Own, Kid”
- 8 de março em Singapura — “Sparks Fly”/”Gold Rush” e “False God”/”Slut!”
- 9 de março em Singapura — “Tim McGraw”/”Cowboy Like Me” e “Mirrorball”/”Epiphany”
EUROPA
- 9 de maio em Paris, França – “Paris” e “loml”
- 10 de maio em Paris, França – “Is It Over Now?”/”Out of the Woods” e “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”
- 11 de maio em Paris, França – “Hey Stephen” e “Maroon”
- 12 de maio em Paris, França – “The Alchemy”/”Treacherous” e “Begin Again”/”Paris”
- 17 de maio em Estocolmo, Suécia: "I Think He Knows"/ "Gorgeous" e "Peter"
- 18 de maio em Estocolmo, Suécia: "Guilty as Sin?/ "Say Don't Go" e "Welcome To New York"/ "Clean"
- 19 de maio em Estocolmo, Suécia: “Message In A Bottle”/ “How You Get the Girl”/ “New Romantics” e “How Did It End?”
