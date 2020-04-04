O cantor norte-americano Chris Mann adaptou o tema "Hello", o primeiro single do último disco de Adele, à realidade do distanciamento social. O músico apelidou a sua versão de "Hello (From the Inside)".

Na sua versão, o músico fala sobre os dias fechados em casa. "Hello from Corona life/ I've FaceTime called a 1,000 times/ To show you I'm sitting right here on the couch/ What's the point of putting on pants anyhow, anymore?", canta.

O vídeo conta já com sete milhões de visualizações.

Veja o vídeo:

LETRA:

Hello

It's me

I'm in California dreaming about going out to eat

Just a burger

With cheese

Or a shaken margarita, baby back ribs from Chili's

Hello-o-o

Can you hear me?

I am shouting out to neighbours who I used to like to see

When we were outside

And free

Is there something else to watch

Besides the news and Finding Dory

There's social distance between us

And I'm freaking out

Hello from the inside

It's just me and myself and I

And a Stay Home order that's breaking my heart

But it's clearly what we should have done from the start

Hello from Corona life

I've FaceTime called a 1,000 times

To show you I'm sitting right here on the couch

What's the point of putting on pants anyhow, anymore?

Hello

How are you?

Do your fingers hurt from scrolling through

All the cat memes on your iPhone?

I hope that you're well

Did you ever make it out of that town

Before they closed the Costco?

It's no secret that the both of us

Haven't showered yet

Hello to Corona life (Corona life)

They're saying stay home til July? (til July)

Jesus Christ, Almighty

Can you please send me strength?

I'm so sick and tired

Of my own Goddamned face

Hello from self quarantine (quarantine)

I'm begging Amazon to please (Amazon to please)

After sending more soap, can you please figure out

How to send a box of my friends to my house?

I'm so bored

(Help! Help! Help! Help!)

Ooh, I'm so bored

(Help! Help! Help! Help!)

Ooh, I'm so bored

Ooh...

I'm so bored! (Help! Help!)

Hello from the inside

It's just me and myself and I (Myself and I)

And a Stay Home order that's breaking my heart

But it's clearly what we should have done from the start

Hello from Corona life (Corona life)

I've FaceTime called a 1,000 times

To show you I'm sitting right here on the couch

What's the point of putting on pants anyhow, anymore?