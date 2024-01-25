Já são conhecidos os nomeados da edição de 2024 dos Brit Awards. Este ano, 57% do total de indicados são mulheres, considerando os grupos mistos.

Raye é a grande protagonista da edição deste ano dos prémios da música britânica, sendo a primeira artista a conquista sete nomeações. A cantora londrina, que bateu o recorde, está nomeada para Canção do Ano, Melhor Álbum do Ano, Melhor Artista do Ano, Melhor Artista Pop, Melhor Artista R&B e Melhor Artista Novo.

Já Central Cee e J Hus estão na corrida a quatro categorias cada. Segue-se Dua Lipa, que conquistou três nomeações com o tema "Dance the Night’".

LISTA DE NOMEADOS:

Artista do Ano

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Álbum do Ano

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Melhor Banda

Blur

Chase and Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Melhor Artista Novo

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Canção do Ano

Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö, Raye e D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Central Cee e Dave – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar

Raye – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank e Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy e Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco e Ella Henderson – React

Venbee e Goddard – Messy in Heaven

Melhor Artista Internacional

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Melhor Grupo Internacional

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Melhor Canção Internacional

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Robin Schulz e Oliver Tree – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

Melhor Artista Rock / Alternativo

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Melhor Artista Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Melhor Artista Eletrónica

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Melhor Artista Pop

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

Melhor Artista R&B