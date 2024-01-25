Já são conhecidos os nomeados da edição de 2024 dos Brit Awards. Este ano, 57% do total de indicados são mulheres, considerando os grupos mistos.
Raye é a grande protagonista da edição deste ano dos prémios da música britânica, sendo a primeira artista a conquista sete nomeações. A cantora londrina, que bateu o recorde, está nomeada para Canção do Ano, Melhor Álbum do Ano, Melhor Artista do Ano, Melhor Artista Pop, Melhor Artista R&B e Melhor Artista Novo.
Já Central Cee e J Hus estão na corrida a quatro categorias cada. Segue-se Dua Lipa, que conquistou três nomeações com o tema "Dance the Night’".
LISTA DE NOMEADOS:
Artista do Ano
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Álbum do Ano
- Blur – The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Melhor Banda
- Blur
- Chase and Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle
- Young Fathers
Melhor Artista Novo
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
- Yussef Dayes
Canção do Ano
- Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Cassö, Raye e D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let Go
- Central Cee e Dave – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
- Raye – Escapism
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank e Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy e Debbie – Firebabe
- Switch Disco e Ella Henderson – React
- Venbee e Goddard – Messy in Heaven
Melhor Artista Internacional
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Melhor Grupo Internacional
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
Melhor Canção Internacional
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Robin Schulz e Oliver Tree – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Melhor Artista Rock / Alternativo
- Blur
- Bring Me the Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Melhor Artista Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap
- Casisdead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Melhor Artista Eletrónica
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Romy
Melhor Artista Pop
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Melhor Artista R&B
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye
- Sault
