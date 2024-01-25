Já são conhecidos os nomeados da edição de 2024 dos Brit Awards. Este ano, 57% do total de indicados são mulheres, considerando os grupos mistos.

Raye é a grande protagonista da edição deste ano dos prémios da música britânica, sendo a primeira artista a conquista sete nomeações. A cantora londrina, que bateu o recorde, está nomeada para Canção do Ano, Melhor Álbum do Ano, Melhor Artista do Ano, Melhor Artista Pop, Melhor Artista R&B e Melhor Artista Novo.

Já Central Cee e J Hus estão na corrida a quatro categorias cada. Segue-se Dua Lipa, que conquistou três nomeações com o tema "Dance the Night’".

LISTA DE NOMEADOS:

Artista do Ano

  • Arlo Parks
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred Again
  • J Hus
  • Jessie Ware
  • Little Simz
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye

Álbum do Ano

  • Blur – The Ballad of Darren
  • J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
  • Little Simz – No Thank You
  • Raye – My 21st Century Blues
  • Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Melhor Banda

  • Blur
  • Chase and Status
  • Headie One & K-Trap
  • Jungle
  • Young Fathers

Melhor Artista Novo

  • Mahalia
  • Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • Raye
  • Yussef Dayes

Canção do Ano

  • Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding – Miracle
  • Cassö, Raye e D-Block Europe – Prada
  • Central Cee – Let Go
  • Central Cee e Dave – Sprinter
  • Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
  • Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
  • J Hus – Who Told You
  • Kenya Grace – Strangers
  • Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
  • PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
  • Raye – Escapism
  • Rudimental, Charlotte Plank e Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
  • Stormzy e Debbie – Firebabe
  • Switch Disco e Ella Henderson – React
  • Venbee e Goddard – Messy in Heaven

Melhor Artista Internacional

  • Asake
  • Burna Boy
  • Caroline Polachek
  • CMAT
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Melhor Grupo Internacional

  • Blink-182
  • Boygenius
  • Foo Fighters
  • Gabriels
  • Paramore

Melhor Canção Internacional

  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
  • David Kushner – Daylight
  • Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
  • Jazzy – Giving Me
  • Libianca – People
  • Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • Noah Kahan – Stick Season
  • Robin Schulz e Oliver Tree – Miss You
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
  • Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
  • Rema – Calm Down
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Tate McRae – Greedy
  • Tyla – Water

Melhor Artista Rock / Alternativo

  • Blur
  • Bring Me the Horizon
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Young Fathers
  • Yussef Dayes

Melhor Artista Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap

  • Casisdead
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • J Hus
  • Little Simz

Melhor Artista Eletrónica

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred Again
  • Romy

Melhor Artista Pop

  • Calvin Harris
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye

Melhor Artista R&B

  • Cleo Sol
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mahalia
  • Raye
  • Sault

