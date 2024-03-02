Raye foi  a grande protagonista da edição deste ano dos Brit Award, prémios da música britânica. A cerimónia de entrega de prémios decorreu este sábado, dia 2 de março, O2 Arena, em Londres, e foi apresentada por Clara Amfo, Maya Jama e Roman Kemp.

A artista britânica conquistou seis galardões, batendo o record de quatro prémios de Adele, Harry Styles e dos Blur. A cantora partiu na frente da corrida, com sete nomeações, e venceu nas categorias de Canção do Ano, Artista Britânico/a Ano, Álbum Britânico Ano, Melhor Artista Novo, Melhor Artista R&B e de Compositora do Ano.

A mais importante prémio da noite, de Álbum do Ano, Raye trouxe a sua avó ao palco, num momento que emocionou o público. "Estou muito orgulhosa deste álbum, sou apaixonada por música e tudo o que sempre quis foi ser artista", frisou.

Este ano, foi a primeira vez que Raye triunfou nos Brit Awards, entrando para a lista dos mais premiados - Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, David Bowie, Phil Collins e Oasis também conta com seis galardões cada. Já o artista de maior sucesso na história britânica continua a ser Robbie Williams, com 13 vitórias no total, seguido por Adele, com 12.

Na cerimónia, o galardão de Melhor Artista Internacional foi para SZA. Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo e Taylor Swift também estavam nomeados na categoria. Já a banda Boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers e Lucy Dacus) venceu o Brit de Melhor Grupo Internacional.

LISTA DE NOMEADOS:

Artista Britânico/a Ano

  • Arlo Parks
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred Again
  • J Hus
  • Jessie Ware
  • Little Simz
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye - VENCEDORA

Álbum Britânico Ano

  • Blur – The Ballad of Darren
  • J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
  • Little Simz – No Thank You
  • Raye – My 21st Century Blues - VENCEDORA
  • Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Melhor Banda Britânica

  • Blur
  • Chase and Status
  • Headie One & K-Trap
  • Jungle - VENCEDORES
  • Young Fathers

Melhor Artista Novo

  • Mahalia
  • Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • Raye - VENCEDORA
  • Yussef Dayes

Canção do Ano

  • Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding – Miracle
  • Cassö, Raye e D-Block Europe – Prada
  • Central Cee – Let Go
  • Central Cee e Dave – Sprinter
  • Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
  • Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
  • J Hus – Who Told You
  • Kenya Grace – Strangers
  • Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
  • PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
  • Raye – Escapism - VENCEDORA
  • Rudimental, Charlotte Plank e Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
  • Stormzy e Debbie – Firebabe
  • Switch Disco e Ella Henderson – React
  • Venbee e Goddard – Messy in Heaven

Melhor Artista Internacional

  • Asake
  • Burna Boy
  • Caroline Polachek
  • CMAT
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA - VENCEDORA
  • Taylor Swift

Melhor Grupo Internacional

  • Blink-182
  • Boygenius - VENCEDORAS
  • Foo Fighters
  • Gabriels
  • Paramore

Melhor Canção Internacional

  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
  • David Kushner – Daylight
  • Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
  • Jazzy – Giving Me
  • Libianca – People
  • Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers - VENCEDORA
  • Noah Kahan – Stick Season
  • Robin Schulz e Oliver Tree – Miss You
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
  • Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
  • Rema – Calm Down
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Tate McRae – Greedy
  • Tyla – Water

Melhor Artista Rock / Alternativo

  • Blur
  • Bring Me the Horizon - VENCEDOR
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Young Fathers
  • Yussef Dayes

Melhor Artista Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap

  • Casisdead - VENCEDOR
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • J Hus
  • Little Simz

Melhor Artista Eletrónica

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris - VENCEDOR
  • Fred Again
  • Romy

Melhor Artista Pop

  • Calvin Harris
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa - VENCEDORA
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye

Melhor Artista R&B

  • Cleo Sol
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mahalia
  • Raye - VENCEDORA
  • Sault

Tudo o que se passa à frente e atrás das câmaras!

Receba o melhor do SAPO Mag, semanalmente, no seu email.

Os temas quentes do cinema, da TV e da música!

Ative as notificações do SAPO Mag.

O que está a dar na TV, no cinema e na música!

Siga o SAPO nas redes sociais. Use a #SAPOmag nas suas publicações.