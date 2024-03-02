Raye foi a grande protagonista da edição deste ano dos Brit Award, prémios da música britânica. A cerimónia de entrega de prémios decorreu este sábado, dia 2 de março, O2 Arena, em Londres, e foi apresentada por Clara Amfo, Maya Jama e Roman Kemp.
A artista britânica conquistou seis galardões, batendo o record de quatro prémios de Adele, Harry Styles e dos Blur. A cantora partiu na frente da corrida, com sete nomeações, e venceu nas categorias de Canção do Ano, Artista Britânico/a Ano, Álbum Britânico Ano, Melhor Artista Novo, Melhor Artista R&B e de Compositora do Ano.
A mais importante prémio da noite, de Álbum do Ano, Raye trouxe a sua avó ao palco, num momento que emocionou o público. "Estou muito orgulhosa deste álbum, sou apaixonada por música e tudo o que sempre quis foi ser artista", frisou.
Este ano, foi a primeira vez que Raye triunfou nos Brit Awards, entrando para a lista dos mais premiados - Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, David Bowie, Phil Collins e Oasis também conta com seis galardões cada. Já o artista de maior sucesso na história britânica continua a ser Robbie Williams, com 13 vitórias no total, seguido por Adele, com 12.
Na cerimónia, o galardão de Melhor Artista Internacional foi para SZA. Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo e Taylor Swift também estavam nomeados na categoria. Já a banda Boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers e Lucy Dacus) venceu o Brit de Melhor Grupo Internacional.
LISTA DE NOMEADOS:
Artista Britânico/a Ano
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye - VENCEDORA
Álbum Britânico Ano
- Blur – The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues - VENCEDORA
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Melhor Banda Britânica
- Blur
- Chase and Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle - VENCEDORES
- Young Fathers
Melhor Artista Novo
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye - VENCEDORA
- Yussef Dayes
Canção do Ano
- Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Cassö, Raye e D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let Go
- Central Cee e Dave – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
- Raye – Escapism - VENCEDORA
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank e Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy e Debbie – Firebabe
- Switch Disco e Ella Henderson – React
- Venbee e Goddard – Messy in Heaven
Melhor Artista Internacional
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA - VENCEDORA
- Taylor Swift
Melhor Grupo Internacional
- Blink-182
- Boygenius - VENCEDORAS
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
Melhor Canção Internacional
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers - VENCEDORA
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Robin Schulz e Oliver Tree – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Melhor Artista Rock / Alternativo
- Blur
- Bring Me the Horizon - VENCEDOR
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Melhor Artista Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap
- Casisdead - VENCEDOR
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Melhor Artista Eletrónica
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris - VENCEDOR
- Fred Again
- Romy
Melhor Artista Pop
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa - VENCEDORA
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Melhor Artista R&B
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye - VENCEDORA
- Sault
