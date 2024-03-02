Raye foi a grande protagonista da edição deste ano dos Brit Award, prémios da música britânica. A cerimónia de entrega de prémios decorreu este sábado, dia 2 de março, O2 Arena, em Londres, e foi apresentada por Clara Amfo, Maya Jama e Roman Kemp.

A artista britânica conquistou seis galardões, batendo o record de quatro prémios de Adele, Harry Styles e dos Blur. A cantora partiu na frente da corrida, com sete nomeações, e venceu nas categorias de Canção do Ano, Artista Britânico/a Ano, Álbum Britânico Ano, Melhor Artista Novo, Melhor Artista R&B e de Compositora do Ano.

A mais importante prémio da noite, de Álbum do Ano, Raye trouxe a sua avó ao palco, num momento que emocionou o público. "Estou muito orgulhosa deste álbum, sou apaixonada por música e tudo o que sempre quis foi ser artista", frisou.

Este ano, foi a primeira vez que Raye triunfou nos Brit Awards, entrando para a lista dos mais premiados - Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, David Bowie, Phil Collins e Oasis também conta com seis galardões cada. Já o artista de maior sucesso na história britânica continua a ser Robbie Williams, com 13 vitórias no total, seguido por Adele, com 12.

Na cerimónia, o galardão de Melhor Artista Internacional foi para SZA. Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo e Taylor Swift também estavam nomeados na categoria. Já a banda Boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers e Lucy Dacus) venceu o Brit de Melhor Grupo Internacional.

LISTA DE NOMEADOS:

