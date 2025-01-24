2025 também promete ser um bom ano para Charli XCX. Com o seu álbum "Brat", editado em 2024, a cantora lidera a corrida aos Brit Awards, os prémios mais importantes da música britânica.
A cantora está na corrida nas cinco principais categorias - Artista do Ano, Álbum do Ano, Canção do Ano e Melhor Artista Dance e Melhor Artista Pop. A disputar quatro galardões, Dua Lipa também se destaca entre os nomeados, que foram anunciados esta quinta-feira, 23 de janeiro.
Quase 50 anos depois, os Beatles estão de volta aos Brit Awards. "Now & Then", lançada em 2024, concorre ao prémio de Canção do Ano.
Já na categoria de Artista do Ano, a mais disputada anualmente, Charli XCX tem como adversários Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua Lipa, Fred Again, Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri e Sam Fender.
Nas categorias internacionais, Benson Boone, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé e Chappell Roan são os principais destaques.
O humorista Jack Whitehall foi escolhido para apresentar a edição de 2025 dos BRIT Awards. A cerimónia está marcada para o dia 1 de março, na O2 Arena, em Londres.
LISTA DE NOMEADOS
Artista do Ano
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Grupo do Ano
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Álbum do Ano
- Charli XCX - Brat
- The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
Canção do Ano
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI
- KSI (feat Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D - Somedays
Melhor Novo Artista
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Artista Internacional do Ano
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
Grupo Internacional do Ano
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Canção Internacional do Ano
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Melhor Artista Alternative/rock
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Melhor Artista Hip-hop/grime/rap
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Melhor Artista Dance
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Melhor Artista Pop
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Melhor Artista R&B
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye
Estrela Emergente
- Vencedora: Myles Smith
- Elmiene
- Good Neighbours
-
THE BLAST PREMIER OPEN: LISBON 202528, 29 e 30 MARÇOMEO ARENA
-
FREESTYLE WORLD TOUR 202508 fevSUPER BOCK ARENA / PAVILHÃO ROSA MOTA
-
SILENCE 4 - 30 ANOSDe 13 a 15 novSUPER BOCK ARENA / PAVILHÃO ROSA MOTA
-
SILENCE 4 - 30 ANOS12 e 13 dezMEO ARENA
Comentários