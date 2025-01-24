2025 também promete ser um bom ano para Charli XCX. Com o seu álbum "Brat", editado em 2024, a cantora lidera a corrida aos Brit Awards, os prémios mais importantes da música britânica.

A cantora está na corrida nas cinco principais categorias - Artista do Ano, Álbum do Ano, Canção do Ano e Melhor Artista Dance e Melhor Artista Pop. A disputar quatro galardões, Dua Lipa também se destaca entre os nomeados, que foram anunciados esta quinta-feira, 23 de janeiro.

Quase 50 anos depois, os Beatles estão de volta aos Brit Awards. "Now & Then", lançada em 2024, concorre ao prémio de Canção do Ano.

Já na categoria de Artista do Ano, a mais disputada anualmente, Charli XCX tem como adversários Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua Lipa, Fred Again, Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri e Sam Fender.

Nas categorias internacionais, Benson Boone, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé e Chappell Roan são os principais destaques.

O humorista Jack Whitehall foi escolhido para apresentar a edição de 2025 dos BRIT Awards. A cerimónia está marcada para o dia 1 de março, na O2 Arena, em Londres.

LISTA DE NOMEADOS