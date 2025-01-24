2025 também promete ser um bom ano para Charli XCX. Com o seu álbum "Brat", editado em 2024, a cantora lidera a corrida aos Brit Awards, os prémios mais importantes da música britânica.

A cantora está na corrida nas cinco principais categorias - Artista do Ano, Álbum do Ano, Canção do Ano e Melhor Artista Dance e Melhor Artista Pop. A disputar quatro galardões, Dua Lipa também se destaca entre os nomeados, que foram anunciados esta quinta-feira, 23 de janeiro.

Quase 50 anos depois, os Beatles estão de volta aos Brit Awards. "Now & Then", lançada em 2024, concorre ao prémio de Canção do Ano.

Já na categoria de Artista do Ano, a mais disputada anualmente, Charli XCX tem como adversários Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua Lipa, Fred Again, Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri e Sam Fender.

Nas categorias internacionais, Benson Boone, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé e Chappell Roan são os principais destaques.

O humorista Jack Whitehall foi escolhido para apresentar a edição de 2025 dos BRIT Awards. A cerimónia está marcada para o dia 1 de março, na O2 Arena, em Londres.

LISTA DE NOMEADOS

Artista do Ano

  • Beabadoobee
  • Central Cee
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred Again
  • Jamie xx
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nia Archives
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sam Fender

Grupo do Ano

  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party

Álbum do Ano

  • Charli XCX - Brat
  • The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
  • Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
  • Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
  • The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

Canção do Ano

  • Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
  • The Beatles - Now And Then
  • BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
  • Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
  • Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring Billie Eilish
  • Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
  • Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Dua Lipa - Training Season
  • Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi
  • JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
  • Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI
  • KSI (feat Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
  • Myles Smith - Stargazing
  • Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
  • Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D - Somedays

Melhor Novo Artista

  • English Teacher
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Myles Smith
  • Rachel Chinouriri

Artista Internacional do Ano

  • Adrianne Lenker
  • Asake
  • Benson Boone
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler, The Creator

Grupo Internacional do Ano

  • Amyl and The Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Linkin Park

Canção Internacional do Ano

  • Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
  • Djo - End of Beginning
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Hozier - Too Sweet
  • Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
  • Noah Kahan - Stick Season
  • Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
  • Teddy Swims - Lose Control
  • Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Melhor Artista Alternative/rock 

  • Beabadoobee
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Sam Fender

Melhor Artista Hip-hop/grime/rap

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • Stormzy

Melhor Artista Dance 

  • Becky Hill
  • Charli xcx
  • Chase & Status
  • Fred again..
  • Nia Archives

Melhor Artista Pop 

  • Charli xcx
  • Dua Lipa
  • JADE
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith

Melhor Artista R&B 

  • Cleo Sol
  • Flo
  • Jorja Smith
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Raye

Estrela Emergente

  • Vencedora: Myles Smith
  • Elmiene
  • Good Neighbours