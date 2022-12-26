Os 'títulos' escolhidos pela baptizar os projetos musicais são destacados por várias publicações como os mais estranhos e hilariantes de sempre.

O SAPO Mag reuniu alguns dos nomes mais hilariantes das listas de publicações como a Consequence of Sound, Paste Magazine ou o site do site britânico Insure 4 Music.

Conheça algumas das bandas com nomes hilariantes:

Bowling For Soup

Canções mais populares: "Girl All The Bad Guys Want", "High School Never Ends", "1985" & "Almost"

Camper Van Beethoven

Canções mais populares: "Take The Skinheads Bowling", "Pictures Of Matchstick" & "Eye Of Fatima"

Congratulations on Your Decision to Become a Pilot

Canções mais populares: "Congratulations", "Orange Impossible" & "Why Should You Read Books That Don’t Exist"



Dananananaykroyd

Canções mais populares: "Black Wax", "Some Dresses" & "Muscle Memory"



Flowers Must Die

Canções mais populares: "Hit", "Kompost", "Hey" & "Shut Up!"



Half Man Half Biscuit

Canções mais populares: "Joy Division Oven Gloves", "Dickie Davies Eyes", "The Trumpton Riots" & "Every Time A Bell Rings"

Let’s Eat Grandma

Canções mais populares: "It’s Not Just Me", "Hot Pink", "Falling Into Me" & "Deep Six Textbook"

Let’s Get Out Of This Terrible Sandwich Shop

Canções mais populares: "Hatchet"

Natalie Portman’s Shaved Head (later known as Brite Futures)

Canções mais populares: "Me + Yr Daughter", "Sophisticated Side Ponytail" & "Beard Lust"

Paracoccidioidomicosisproctitissarcomucosis

Canções mais populares: "Zombies", "Viscera Infestada" & "Into The Grave Of The Infection And The Lust"

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Canções mais populares: "Feed The Rats", "Shockmaster" & "GNT"

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin

Canções mais populares: "Think I Wanna Die" & "Modern Mystery"

The Lonely Biscuits

Canções mais populares: "Pacifica", "Talk About" & "Chasing Echoes"

AIDS Wolf

Canções mais populares: "Spit Tastes Like Metal" & "Chinese Roulette"

Diarrhea Planet