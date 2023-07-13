Os nomeados para a edição de 2023 dos Emmys foram anunciados esta quarta-feira, dia 12 de julho, por Yvette Nicole Brown e o presidente e CEO da Television Academy, Frank Scherma.
A primeira temporada de "The Lastt Us" destaca-se na corrida com 24 nomeações, sendo só ultrapassada por "Succession" (27).
Além das nomeações, a série da HBO Max entrou para a história dos Emmys ao tornar-se na primeira adaptação em imagem real de um videojogo a ser nomeada aos prémios mais importantes da televisão.
A cerimónia de entrega de prémios está marcada para o dia 18 de setembro.
LISTA DE NOMEADOS DAS PRINCIPAIS CATEGORIAS:
Melhor Série Dramática:
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Melhor Série de Comédia:
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Homicídios ao Domicilio
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Melhor Minissérie:
- Rixa
- Dahmer - Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fleishman em Apuros
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia:
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
- Martin Short ("Homicídios ao Domicilio")
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)
- Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
Melhor Atriz numa Série de Comédia:
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
- Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática:
- Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
- Brian Cox (“Succession”)
- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
- Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática:
- Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
- Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
- Keri Russell (“A Diplomata”)
- Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:
- Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
- Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
- Evan Peters (“Dahmer - Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer”)
- Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
- Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
- Steven Yeun (“Rixa”)
Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:
- Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman em Apuros”)
- Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
- Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
- Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
- Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
- Ali Wong (“Rixa”)
Melhor Ator Secundário em Série Dramática
- Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
- Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
- James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
- Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série Dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)
- Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
- Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)
- Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)
- Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
- J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)
- Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)
Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Comédia
- Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
- Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
- James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
- Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série Comédia
- Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
- Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
- Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)
Melhor talk show de variedades:
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
Melhor programa de competição:
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
