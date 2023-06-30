Dois anos depois, Olivia Rodrigo está de volta. A jovem cantora revelou esta sexta-feira, dia 30 de junho, "vampire", o primeiro single do seu próximo álbum. O disco "GOTS" chega a 8 de setembro.
"Em 'vampire', o primeiro single do álbum, são visíveis a maior maturidade e confiança ousada de Rodrigo", sublinha a Universal Music em comunicado.
"Para mim, este álbum é sobre as dores de crescimento e tentar descobrir quem sou neste momento da minha vida”, confessa Olivia Rodrigo. “Sinto que cresci 10 anos entre os 18 e os 20 anos - foi um período tão intenso de estranheza e mudança. Acho que tudo isso é apenas uma parte natural do crescimento, e espero que o álbum reflita isso", acrescenta.
A cantora editou o primeiro álbum, "SOUR", em 2021 e conquistou os tops dos serviços de streaming em todo o mundo. "Drivers License", "Deja Vu" e "Good 4 U" foram os singles do disco.
LETRA DE "VAMPIRE":
Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you're doing now
How's the castle built off
People you pretend to care about?
Just what you wanted, look at you
Cool guy, you got it
I see the parties and the diamonds
Sometimes when i close my eyes
Six months of torture that you sold
As some forbidden paradise
I loved you truly, gotta laugh at the stupidity
'cause i've made some real big mistakes
But you make the worst one look fine
I should've known it was strange
You only come out at night
I used to think i was smart
But you made me look so naive
The way you sold me for parts
As you sunk your teeth into me, oh
Bloodsucker, famefucker
Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire
Every girl i ever talked to
Told me you were bad, bad news
You called them crazy god i hate the way
I called them crazy too
You're so convincing
How do you lie without flinching?
(how do you lie, how do you lie, how do you lie?)
Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, fucked up little thrill
Can't figure out just how you do it
And god knows i never will
Went for me and not her
'cause girls your age know better
'cause i've made some real big mistakes
But you make the worst one look fine
I should've known it was strange
You only come out at night
I used to think i was smart
But you made me look so naive
The way you sold me for parts
As you sunk your teeth into me, oh
Bloodsucker, famefucker
Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire
You said it was true love
But wouldn't that be hard?
You can't love anyone
'cause that would mean you had a heart
I tried you help you out, now i know that i can't
'cause how you think's the kind of thing
I'll never understand
'cause i've made some real big mistakes
But you make the worst one look fine
I should've known it was strange
You only come out at night
I used to think i was smart
But you made me look so naive
The way you sold me for parts
As you sunk your teeth into me, oh
Bloodsucker, famefucker
Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire
