Dois anos depois, Olivia Rodrigo está de volta. A jovem cantora revelou esta sexta-feira, dia 30 de junho, "vampire", o primeiro single do seu próximo álbum. O disco "GOTS" chega a 8 de setembro.

"Em 'vampire', o primeiro single do álbum, são visíveis a maior maturidade e confiança ousada de Rodrigo", sublinha a Universal Music em comunicado.

"Para mim, este álbum é sobre as dores de crescimento e tentar descobrir quem sou neste momento da minha vida”, confessa Olivia Rodrigo. “Sinto que cresci 10 anos entre os 18 e os 20 anos - foi um período tão intenso de estranheza e mudança. Acho que tudo isso é apenas uma parte natural do crescimento, e espero que o álbum reflita isso", acrescenta.

A cantora editou o primeiro álbum, "SOUR", em 2021 e conquistou os tops dos serviços de streaming em todo o mundo. "Drivers License", "Deja Vu" e "Good 4 U" foram os singles do disco.

LETRA DE "VAMPIRE":

Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you're doing now

How's the castle built off

People you pretend to care about?

Just what you wanted, look at you

Cool guy, you got it

I see the parties and the diamonds

Sometimes when i close my eyes

Six months of torture that you sold

As some forbidden paradise

I loved you truly, gotta laugh at the stupidity

'cause i've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think i was smart

But you made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

Every girl i ever talked to

Told me you were bad, bad news

You called them crazy god i hate the way

I called them crazy too

You're so convincing

How do you lie without flinching?

(how do you lie, how do you lie, how do you lie?)

Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, fucked up little thrill

Can't figure out just how you do it

And god knows i never will

Went for me and not her

'cause girls your age know better

'cause i've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think i was smart

But you made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

You said it was true love

But wouldn't that be hard?

You can't love anyone

'cause that would mean you had a heart

I tried you help you out, now i know that i can't

'cause how you think's the kind of thing

I'll never understand

'cause i've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think i was smart

But you made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire