Rosalía, Drake, Anderson, Pak, FKA, HER, LSD, Rosalia e Solange conquistaram três nomeações.

Este ano, a MTV também criou uma nova categoria dedicada ao K-Pop. BTS com Halsey, BLACKPINK, Monsta X com French Montana, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NCT 127 e EXO são os nomeados.

VEJA OS NOMEADOS:

Vídeo do Ano

“A Lot” – 21 Savage ft. J Cole

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Canção do Ano

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“In My Feelings” – Drake

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Artista Revelação

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Melhor Colaboração

“Boy With Luv” – BTS & Halsey

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“ME!” – Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

Artista Push

Bazzi

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Melhor Single Pop

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Melhor Single de R&B

“Raise a Man” – Alicia Keys

“Make it Better” – Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson

“Feels Like Summer” – Chilkdish Gambino

“Trip” – Ella Mai

“Cold’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

“Waves” – Normani feat. 6LACK

Melhor Single de Hip-Hop

“Rule The World” – 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande

“A Lot” – 21 Savage feat. J Cole

“Money” – Cardi B

“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott feat. Drake

Melhor Música Latina

“Secreto” – Anuel AA & Karol G

“Mia” – Bad Bunny feat. Drake

“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow

“Mala Mía” – Maluma

“Con Altura” – Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho

Melhor Single de K-Pop

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey

“Tempo” – EXO

“Who Do U Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana

“Regular” – NCT 127

“Cat & Dog” – Tomorrow x Together

Melhor Single Dance

“Call You Mine” – The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha

“Solo” – Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato

“Say My Name” – David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha & J Balvin

“Taki Taki” – Dj Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille

“Electricity” – Silk City feat. Dua Lipa

Veja aqui a lista de todos os nomeados.