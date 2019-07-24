A MTV anunciou esta terça-feira, dia 23 de julhos, os nomeados da edição de 2019 dos Video Music Awards (VMAs). Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift lideram a corrida com 10 nomeações cada, em categorias que incluem Vídeo do Ano, Canção do Ano e Melhor Canção Pop.
Já está nomeada em nove categoria, enquanto Lil Nas X está na corrida para oito prémios. Ambos os artistas estão nomeados nas categorias Vídeo do Ano, Melhor Novo Artista e Melhor Realização.
Halsey também faz parte dos artistas com mais nomeações - a artista está habilitada a vencer seis galardões. Já Shawn Mendes conseguiu cinco nomeações e Camila Cabello, Cardi B, J Balvin, The Jonas Brothers e BTS receberam quatro.
Rosalía, Drake, Anderson, Pak, FKA, HER, LSD, Rosalia e Solange conquistaram três nomeações.
Este ano, a MTV também criou uma nova categoria dedicada ao K-Pop. BTS com Halsey, BLACKPINK, Monsta X com French Montana, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NCT 127 e EXO são os nomeados.
VEJA OS NOMEADOS:
Vídeo do Ano
“A Lot” – 21 Savage ft. J Cole
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Canção do Ano
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“In My Feelings” – Drake
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Artista Revelação
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Melhor Colaboração
“Boy With Luv” – BTS & Halsey
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“ME!” – Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie
Artista Push
Bazzi
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Melhor Single Pop
“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Melhor Single de R&B
“Raise a Man” – Alicia Keys
“Make it Better” – Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson
“Feels Like Summer” – Chilkdish Gambino
“Trip” – Ella Mai
“Cold’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
“Waves” – Normani feat. 6LACK
Melhor Single de Hip-Hop
“Rule The World” – 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande
“A Lot” – 21 Savage feat. J Cole
“Money” – Cardi B
“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott feat. Drake
Melhor Música Latina
“Secreto” – Anuel AA & Karol G
“Mia” – Bad Bunny feat. Drake
“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow
“Mala Mía” – Maluma
“Con Altura” – Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho
Melhor Single de K-Pop
“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey
“Tempo” – EXO
“Who Do U Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana
“Regular” – NCT 127
“Cat & Dog” – Tomorrow x Together
Melhor Single Dance
“Call You Mine” – The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha
“Solo” – Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato
“Say My Name” – David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
“Taki Taki” – Dj Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille
“Electricity” – Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
