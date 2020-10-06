A MTV anunciou esta terça-feira, dia 6 de outubro, os nomeados da edição de 2020 dos MTV Europe Music Awards. Lady Gaga está na frente da corrida com sete nomeações, incluíndo a de Melhor Artista, Melhor Vídeo ou de Melhor Colaboração. Já Justin Bieber e os BTS seguem atrás, com cinco nomeações cada.

Além de Lady Gaga e de Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus e The Weeknd lutam pelo galardão de Melhor Artista. Já BENEE, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch e YUNGBLUD estão na corrida ao EMA de Melhor Novo Artista.

Este ano, os MTV EMAs conta com três novas categorias: Melhor Artista Latino, Vídeo Pelo Bem e Melhor Direto Virtual.

Este ano, os MTV EMAs 2020 estão marcados para o dia 8 de novembro. A cerimónia dos prémios da MTV vai ser transmitida em 180 países e territórios de todo o mundo.

"O espetáculo contará com performances dos artistas mais populares do momento e vai celebrar o poder da música em 2020, sendo que o canal irá anunciar mais detalhes em breve", explica a MTV em comunicado.

Bruce Gillmer e Richard Godfrey são os produtores executivos dos MTV EMAs 2020. Debbie Philips e Chloe Mason serão as produtoras.

NOMEADOS:

MELHOR VÍDEO

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

MELHOR ARTISTA

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

MELHOR CANÇÃO

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready

MELHOR ARTISTA POP

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

MELHOR GRUPO

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MELHOR NOVO ARTISTA

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

MELHORES FÃS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

MELHOR GRUPO ROCK

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

MELHOR ARTISTA HIP HOP

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

MELHOR ARTISTA/GRUPO DE MÚSICA ELETRÓNICA

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

MELHOR ARTISTA/GRUPO ALTERNATIVO

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

VÍDEO PELO BEM

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let's love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

BEST PUSH

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

MELHOR DIRETO VIRTUAL

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute