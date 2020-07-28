Com as temperaturas altas, refrescar com música pode ser uma boa opção - e viajar ao passado também pode ajudar a fazer a festa. Para recordar as canções que marcaram os meses de calor, a revista Billboard reuniu todos os sucessos de verão entre 1958 e 2019.

Por exemplo, no último ano, em 2019, "Old Town Road", de Lil Nas X com Billy Ray Cyrus, conquistou o primeiro lugar do top. Já em 2017, o verão foi marcado por "In My Feelings", de Drake.

Para descobrir qual o tema que liderou o top da Billboard no verão do ano em que nasceu, o SAPO Mag reuniu os singles que ocuparam o primeiro lugar do ranking da revista.

Descubra na lista a canção que marcou o verão do ano em que nasceu:

1959: ‘Lonely Boy’ – Paul Anka