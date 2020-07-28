Com as temperaturas altas, refrescar com música pode ser uma boa opção - e viajar ao passado também pode ajudar a fazer a festa. Para recordar as canções que marcaram os meses de calor, a revista Billboard reuniu todos os sucessos de verão entre 1958 e 2019.
Por exemplo, no último ano, em 2019, "Old Town Road", de Lil Nas X com Billy Ray Cyrus, conquistou o primeiro lugar do top. Já em 2017, o verão foi marcado por "In My Feelings", de Drake.
Para descobrir qual o tema que liderou o top da Billboard no verão do ano em que nasceu, o SAPO Mag reuniu os singles que ocuparam o primeiro lugar do ranking da revista.
Descubra na lista a canção que marcou o verão do ano em que nasceu:
1959: ‘Lonely Boy’ – Paul Anka
1960: ‘I’m Sorry’ – Brenda Lee
1961: ‘Tossin’ And Turnin’ – Bobby Lewis
1962: ‘Roses Are Red (My Love)’ – Bobby Vinton
1963: ‘Fingertips – Pt. 2’ – Little Stevie Wonder
1964: ‘Where Did Our Love Go’ – The Supremes
1965: ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ – The Rolling Stones
1966: ‘Wild Thing’ – The Troggs
1967: ‘Light My Fire’ – The Doors
1968: ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ – Herb Alpert
1969: ‘In The Year 2525’ – Zager & Evans
1970: ‘(They Long To Be) Close To You’ – Carpenters
1971: ‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’ – Bee Gees
1972: ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’ – Gilbert O’Sullivan
1973: ‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ – Jim Croce
1974: ‘Annie’s Song’ – John Denver
1975: ‘One of These Nights’ – Eagles
1976: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ – Elton John and Kiki Dee
1977: ‘I Just Want to Be Your Everything’ – Andy Gibb
1978: ‘Shadow Dancing’ – Andy Gibb
1979: ‘Bad Girls’ – Donna Summer
1980: ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ – Billy Joel
1981: ‘Jessie’s Girl’ – Rick Springfield
1982: ‘Eye of the Tiger’ – Survivor
1983: ‘Every Breath You Take’ – The Police
1984: ‘When Doves Cry’ – Prince
1985: ‘Shout’ – Tears For Fears
1986: ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ – Madonna
1987: ‘Alone’ – Heart
1988: ‘Roll With It’ – Steve Winwood
1989: ‘Right Here Waiting’ – Richard Marx
1990: ‘Vision of Love’ – Mariah Carey
1991: ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ – Bryan Adams
1992: ‘Baby Got Back’ – Sir Mix-A-Lot
1993: ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love with You’ – UB40
1994: ‘I Swear’ – All-4-One
1995: ‘Waterfalls’ – TLC
1996: ‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’ – Los Del Rio
1997: ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ – Puff Daddy and Faith Evans feat. 112
1998: ‘The Boy is Mine’ – Brandy & Monica
1999: ‘Genie in a Bottle’ – Christina Aguilera
2000: ‘Bent’ – Matchbox Twenty
2001: ‘U Remind Me’ – Usher
2002: ‘Hot In Herre’ – Nelly
2003: ‘Crazy in Love’ – Beyoncé feat. JAY-Z
2004: ‘Confessions Part II’ – Usher
2005: ‘We Belong Together’ – Mariah Carey
2006: ‘Promiscuous’ – Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
2007: ‘Umbrella’ – Rihanna feat. JAY-Z
2008: ‘I Kissed a Girl’ – Katy Perry
2009: ‘I Gotta Feeling’ – The Black Eyed Peas
2010: ‘California Gurls’ – Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg
2011: ‘Party Rock Anthem’ – LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
2012: ‘Call Me Maybe’ – Carly Rae Jepsen
2013: ‘Blurred Lines’ – Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell
2014: ‘Fancy’ – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
2015: ‘Cheerleader’ – OMI
2016: ‘One Dance’ – Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla
2017: 'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
2018: 'In My Feelings' - Drake
2019: 'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
