Com as temperaturas altas, refrescar com música pode ser uma boa opção - e viajar ao passado também pode ajudar a fazer a festa. Para recordar as canções que marcaram os meses de calor, a revista Billboard reuniu todos os sucessos de verão entre 1958 e 2021.

Para descobrir qual o tema que liderou o top da Billboard no verão do ano em que nasceu, o SAPO Mag reuniu os singles que ocuparam o primeiro lugar do ranking da revista.

Descubra na lista a canção que marcou o verão do ano em que nasceu:

1959: ‘Lonely Boy’ – Paul Anka

1960: ‘I’m Sorry’ – Brenda Lee

1961: ‘Tossin’ And Turnin’ – Bobby Lewis

1962: ‘Roses Are Red (My Love)’ – Bobby Vinton

1963: ‘Fingertips – Pt. 2’ – Little Stevie Wonder