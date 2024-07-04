Com as temperaturas altas, refrescar com música pode ser uma boa opção - e viajar ao passado também pode ajudar a fazer a festa. Para recordar as canções que marcaram os meses de calor, a revista Billboard reuniu todos os sucessos de verão entre 1958 e 2021.

Para descobrir qual o tema que liderou o top da Billboard no verão do ano em que nasceu, o SAPO Mag reuniu os singles que ocuparam o primeiro lugar do ranking da revista.

Descubra na lista a canção que marcou o verão do ano em que nasceu:

1959: ‘Lonely Boy’ – Paul Anka

1960: ‘I’m Sorry’ – Brenda Lee

1961: ‘Tossin’ And Turnin’ – Bobby Lewis

1962: ‘Roses Are Red (My Love)’ – Bobby Vinton

1963: ‘Fingertips – Pt. 2’ – Little Stevie Wonder

1964: ‘Where Did Our Love Go’ – The Supremes

1965: ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ – The Rolling Stones

1966: ‘Wild Thing’ – The Troggs

1967: ‘Light My Fire’ – The Doors

1968: ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ – Herb Alpert

1969: ‘In The Year 2525’ – Zager & Evans

1970: ‘(They Long To Be) Close To You’ – Carpenters

1971: ‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’ – Bee Gees

1972: ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’ – Gilbert O’Sullivan

1973: ‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ – Jim Croce

1974: ‘Annie’s Song’ – John Denver

1975: ‘One of These Nights’ – Eagles

1976: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ – Elton John and Kiki Dee

1977: ‘I Just Want to Be Your Everything’ – Andy Gibb

1978: ‘Shadow Dancing’ – Andy Gibb

1979: ‘Bad Girls’ – Donna Summer

1980: ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ – Billy Joel

1981: ‘Jessie’s Girl’ – Rick Springfield

1982: ‘Eye of the Tiger’ – Survivor

1983: ‘Every Breath You Take’ – The Police

1984: ‘When Doves Cry’ – Prince

1985: ‘Shout’ – Tears For Fears

1986: ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ – Madonna

1987: ‘Alone’ – Heart

1988: ‘Roll With It’ – Steve Winwood

1989: ‘Right Here Waiting’ – Richard Marx

1990: ‘Vision of Love’ – Mariah Carey

1991: ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ – Bryan Adams

1992: ‘Baby Got Back’ – Sir Mix-A-Lot

1993: ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love with You’ – UB40

1994: ‘I Swear’ – All-4-One

1995: ‘Waterfalls’ – TLC

1996: ‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’ – Los Del Rio

1997: ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ – Puff Daddy and Faith Evans feat. 112

1998: ‘The Boy is Mine’ – Brandy & Monica

1999: ‘Genie in a Bottle’ – Christina Aguilera

2000: ‘Bent’ – Matchbox Twenty

2001: ‘U Remind Me’ – Usher

2002: ‘Hot In Herre’ – Nelly

2003: ‘Crazy in Love’ – Beyoncé feat. JAY-Z

2004: ‘Confessions Part II’ – Usher

2005: ‘We Belong Together’ – Mariah Carey

2006: ‘Promiscuous’ – Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland

2007: ‘Umbrella’ – Rihanna feat. JAY-Z

2008: ‘I Kissed a Girl’ – Katy Perry

2009: ‘I Gotta Feeling’ – The Black Eyed Peas

2010: ‘California Gurls’ – Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg

2011: ‘Party Rock Anthem’ – LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

2012: ‘Call Me Maybe’ – Carly Rae Jepsen

2013: ‘Blurred Lines’ – Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell

2014: ‘Fancy’ – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

2015: ‘Cheerleader’ – OMI

2016: ‘One Dance’ – Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla

2017: 'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

2018: 'In My Feelings' - Drake

2019: 'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

2020: 'Rockstar' - DaBaby & Roddy Ricch

2021:  'Good 4 U' - Olivia Rodrigo