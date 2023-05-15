"Bad Sisters" venceu uma das mais cobiçadas categorias dos BAFTA TV. Os prémios televisivos britânicos foram entregues este domingo, dia 14 de maio, no Royal Festival Hall, em Londres, e cerimónia foi apresentada pelos comediantes Rob Beckett e Romesh Ranganathan.
Kate Winslet (Melhor atriz principal) e Ben Whishaw (Melhor ator principal) também foram premiados durante a gala.
Já "Dahmer – Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer", da Netflix, conquistou o BAFTA de Melhor Série Internacional. "Wednesday "(Netflix), "Oussekine" (Itineraire), "Pachinko" (Apple TV+), "The White Lotus" (Sky Atlantic) e "The Bear" (Disney+) também estavam na corrida.
LISTA DE NOMEADOS:
Melhor série de drama
- Bad Sisters - VENCEDORA
- The Responder
- Sherwood
- Somewhere Boy
Melhor minissérie
- A Spy Among Friends
- Mood - VENCEDORA
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
- This Is Going to Hurt
Melhor série internacional
- The Bear (Disney+)
- Dahmer – Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix) - VENCEDORA
- Wednesday (Netflix)
- Oussekine (Itineraire)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Melhor atriz principal
- Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4) - VENCEDORA
- Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)
- Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)
- Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)
Melhor ator principal
- Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One) - VENCEDOR
- Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)
- Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Melhor atriz secundária
- Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)
- Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - VENCEDORA
- Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)
- Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)
- Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)
- Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)
Melhor ator secundário
- Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One) - VENCEDOR
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)
- Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)
- Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
- Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
