"Bad Sisters" venceu uma das mais cobiçadas categorias dos BAFTA TV. Os prémios televisivos britânicos foram entregues este domingo, dia 14 de maio, no Royal Festival Hall, em Londres, e cerimónia foi apresentada pelos comediantes Rob Beckett e Romesh Ranganathan.

Kate Winslet (Melhor atriz principal) e Ben Whishaw (Melhor ator principal) também foram premiados durante a gala.

Já "Dahmer – Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer", da Netflix, conquistou o BAFTA de Melhor Série Internacional. "Wednesday "(Netflix), "Oussekine" (Itineraire), "Pachinko" (Apple TV+), "The White Lotus" (Sky Atlantic) e "The Bear" (Disney+) também estavam na corrida.

LISTA DE NOMEADOS:

Veja aqui a lista completa de nomeados.

Melhor série de drama

  • Bad Sisters - VENCEDORA
  • The Responder
  • Sherwood
  • Somewhere Boy

Melhor minissérie

  • A Spy Among Friends
  • Mood - VENCEDORA
  • The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
  • This Is Going to Hurt

Melhor série internacional

  • The Bear (Disney+)
  • Dahmer – Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix) - VENCEDORA
  • Wednesday (Netflix)
  • Oussekine (Itineraire)
  • Pachinko (Apple TV+)
  • The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Melhor atriz principal

  • Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4) - VENCEDORA
  • Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)
  • Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)
  • Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Melhor ator principal

  • Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One) - VENCEDOR
  • Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)
  • Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)
  • Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Melhor atriz secundária

  • Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)
  • Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - VENCEDORA
  • Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)
  • Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)
  • Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)
  • Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Melhor ator secundário

  • Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One) - VENCEDOR
  • Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)
  • Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
  • Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

