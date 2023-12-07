Os nomeados para a edição de 2024 dos Critics Choice Awards foram anunciados esta quarta-feira, dia 6 de dezembro.
"The Morning Show", da Apple TV+, lidera a corrida aos prémios da Critics Choice Association. A série protagonizada por Jennifer Aniston e Reese Witherspoon está nomeada em sete categorias, incluindo a de Melhor Série de Drama.
"Sucession", da HBO Max, também é um dos destaques, com cinco nomeações. "A Small Light", "Abbott Elementary", "Rixa", "Lessons in Chemistry", "Reservation Dogs" e "The Bear" também seguem na frente da corrida aos Critics Choice Awards 2024, com quatro indicações cada.
Entre os serviços de streaming, a HBO lidera com 23 nomeações. Já as produções da Netflix estão na corrida a 21 galardões.
Os vencedores dos Critics Choice Awards são conhecidos a 14 de janeiro de 2024.
NOMEADOS:
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- The Crown
- A Diplomata
- The Last of Us
- Loki
- The Morning Show
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Succession
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Tom Hiddleston - Loki
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – A Diplomata
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki
- Rufus Sewell – A Diplomata
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA EM SÉRIE DRAMA
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Poker Face
- Reservation Dogs
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE
- Rixa
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Amor e Morte
- Um Homicídio no Fim do Mundo
- A Small Light
