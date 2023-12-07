Os nomeados para a edição de 2024 dos Critics Choice Awards foram anunciados esta quarta-feira, dia 6 de dezembro.

"The Morning Show", da Apple TV+, lidera a corrida aos prémios da Critics Choice Association. A série protagonizada por Jennifer Aniston e Reese Witherspoon está nomeada em sete categorias, incluindo a de Melhor Série de Drama.

"Succession", da HBO Max, também é um dos destaques, com cinco nomeações. "A Small Light", "Abbott Elementary", "Rixa", "Lessons in Chemistry", "Reservation Dogs" e "The Bear" também seguem na frente da corrida aos Critics Choice Awards  2024, com quatro indicações cada.

Entre os serviços de streaming, a HBO lidera com 23 nomeações. Já as produções da Netflix estão na corrida a 21 galardões.

Os vencedores dos Critics Choice Awards são conhecidos a 14 de janeiro de 2024.

NOMEADOS:

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • The Crown
  • A Diplomata
  • The Last of Us
  • Loki
  • The Morning Show
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
  • Succession
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – A Diplomata
  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
  • Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
  • Ke Huy Quan – Loki
  • Rufus Sewell – A Diplomata

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA EM SÉRIE DRAMA

  • Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
  • Sophia Di Martino – Loki
  • Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
  • Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
  • Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Poker Face
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Shrinking
  • What We Do in the Shadows

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

  • Rixa
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Amor e Morte
  • Um Homicídio no Fim do Mundo
  • A Small Light

