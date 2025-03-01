Charli XCX foi a grande vencedora da edição de 2025 dos BRIT Awards, os mais importantes prémios da música britânica. Na cerimónia, que decorreu este sábado, dia 1 de março, a artista conquistou os principais prémios - Artista do Ano, Álbum do Ano, Melhor Artista Dance e Compositora do Ano.

Com o tema "Guess", que conta com a participação de Billie Eilish, a cantora recebeu a estatueta de Canção do Ano. "Now & Then", tema dos The Beatles lançado em 2024, também estava nomeado.

Os Ezra Collective conquistaram o galardão de Melhor Grupo, derrotando Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay, The Cure e The Last Dinner Party, banda que levou para casa do BRIT Award de Melhor Novo Artista.

Chappell Roan também triunfou na gala ao vencer os prémios de Canção Internacional do Ano, com "‘Good Luck, Babe", e de Artista Internacional do Ano - Adrianne Lenker, Asake, Benson Boone, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift e Tyler, The Creator também estavam nomeados.

Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina Carpenter créditos:

O humorista Jack Whitehall foi escolhido para apresentar a edição de 2025 dos BRIT Awards. A cerimónia decorreu na O2 Arena, em Londres, e contou com atuações especiais de Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Fender, JADE, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, Myles Smith, Lola Young, Ezra Collective e Jorja Smith.

VENCEDORES: