Charli XCX foi a grande vencedora da edição de 2025 dos BRIT Awards, os mais importantes prémios da música britânica. Na cerimónia, que decorreu este sábado, dia 1 de março, a artista conquistou os principais prémios - Artista do Ano, Álbum do Ano, Melhor Artista Dance e Compositora do Ano.
Com o tema "Guess", que conta com a participação de Billie Eilish, a cantora recebeu a estatueta de Canção do Ano. "Now & Then", tema dos The Beatles lançado em 2024, também estava nomeado.
Os Ezra Collective conquistaram o galardão de Melhor Grupo, derrotando Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay, The Cure e The Last Dinner Party, banda que levou para casa do BRIT Award de Melhor Novo Artista.
Chappell Roan também triunfou na gala ao vencer os prémios de Canção Internacional do Ano, com "‘Good Luck, Babe", e de Artista Internacional do Ano - Adrianne Lenker, Asake, Benson Boone, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift e Tyler, The Creator também estavam nomeados.
O humorista Jack Whitehall foi escolhido para apresentar a edição de 2025 dos BRIT Awards. A cerimónia decorreu na O2 Arena, em Londres, e contou com atuações especiais de Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Fender, JADE, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, Myles Smith, Lola Young, Ezra Collective e Jorja Smith.
VENCEDORES:
Artista do Ano
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX - VENCEDORA
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Grupo do Ano
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective - VENCEDORES
- The Last Dinner Party
Álbum do Ano
- Charli XCX - Brat - VENCEDORA
- The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
Canção do Ano
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring Billie Eilish - VENCEDORA
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI
- KSI (feat Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D - Somedays
Melhor Novo Artista
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party - VENCEDORES
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Artista Internacional do Ano
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan - VENCEDORA
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
Grupo Internacional do Ano
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C. - VENCEDORES
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Canção Internacional do Ano
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe! - VENCEDORA
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Melhor Artista Alternative/rock
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender - VENCEDOR
Melhor Artista Hip-hop/grime/rap
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy - VENCEDOR
Melhor Artista Dance
- Becky Hill
- Charli XCX - VENCEDORA
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Melhor Artista Pop
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- JADE - VENCEDORA
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Melhor Artista R&B
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye - VENCEDORA
Estrela Emergente: Myles Smith
Compositora do Ano: Charli XCX
Prémio de Sucesso Global: Sabrina Carpenter
