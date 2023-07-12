Os nomeados para a edição de 2023 dos Emmys foram anunciados esta quarta-feira, dia 12 de julho, por Yvette Nicole Brown e o presidente e CEO da Television Academy, Frank Scherma. Os mais importantes prémios da televisão destacam as produções do pequeno ecrã estreadas entre 1 de junho de 2022 e 31 de maio de 2023.

"Succession", série da HBO Max e vencedora de dois Emmys na categoria de Melhor Série Dramática, lidera a corrida com 27 nomeações, a maior conquista para uma série de televisão.

A primeira temporada de "The Lastt Us" também se destaca com 24 nomeações, enquanto "The White Lotus" está na corrida a 23 prémios e "Ted Lasso" concorre em 21 categorias.

"Andor", "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "House of the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "Succession", "The White Lotus" e "Yellowjackets" estão na corrida a Melhor Série Dramática, uma das categorias mais importantes da premiação. Já "Abbott Elementary", "Barry", "The Bear", "Jury Duty", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Homicídios ao Domicilio", "Ted Lasso" e "Wednesday"concorrem ao troféu de Melhor Série de Comédia.

LISTA DE NOMEADOS DAS PRINCIPAIS CATEGORIAS:

(veja aqui a lista completa de nomeados)

Melhor Série Dramática:

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Melhor Série de Comédia:

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Homicídios ao Domicilio
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Melhor Minissérie:

  • Rixa
  • Dahmer - Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer
  • Daisy Jones and the Six
  • Fleishman em Apuros
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia:

  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)
  • Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
  • Martin Short ("Homicídios ao Domicilio")
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)
  • Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Melhor Atriz numa Série de Comédia:

  • Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
  • Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática:

  • Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
  • Brian Cox (“Succession”)
  • Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
  • Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática:

  • Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
  • Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
  • Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
  • Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
  • Keri Russell (“A Diplomata”)
  • Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:

  • Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
  • Evan Peters (“Dahmer - Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer”)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
  • Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
  • Steven Yeun (“Rixa”)

Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:

  • Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman em Apuros”)
  • Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
  • Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
  • Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
  • Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
  • Ali Wong (“Rixa”)

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série Dramática

  • Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
  • Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
  • James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
  • Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série Dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
  • Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)
  • Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)
  • Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)
  • Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
  • Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
  • James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
  • Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série Comédia

  • Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
  • Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

Melhor talk show de variedades:

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem with Jon Stewart

Melhor programa de competição:

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Tudo o que se passa à frente e atrás das câmaras!

Receba o melhor do SAPO Mag, semanalmente, no seu email.

Os temas quentes do cinema, da TV e da música!

Ative as notificações do SAPO Mag.

O que está a dar na TV, no cinema e na música!

Siga o SAPO nas redes sociais. Use a #SAPOmag nas suas publicações.