Os nomeados para a edição de 2023 dos Emmys foram anunciados esta quarta-feira, dia 12 de julho, por Yvette Nicole Brown e o presidente e CEO da Television Academy, Frank Scherma. Os mais importantes prémios da televisão destacam as produções do pequeno ecrã estreadas entre 1 de junho de 2022 e 31 de maio de 2023.

"Succession", série da HBO Max e vencedora de dois Emmys na categoria de Melhor Série Dramática, lidera a corrida com 27 nomeações, a maior conquista para uma série de televisão.

A primeira temporada de "The Lastt Us" também se destaca com 24 nomeações, enquanto "The White Lotus" está na corrida a 23 prémios e "Ted Lasso" concorre em 21 categorias.

"Andor", "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "House of the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "Succession", "The White Lotus" e "Yellowjackets" estão na corrida a Melhor Série Dramática, uma das categorias mais importantes da premiação. Já "Abbott Elementary", "Barry", "The Bear", "Jury Duty", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Homicídios ao Domicilio", "Ted Lasso" e "Wednesday"concorrem ao troféu de Melhor Série de Comédia.

LISTA DE NOMEADOS DAS PRINCIPAIS CATEGORIAS:

(veja aqui a lista completa de nomeados)

Melhor Série Dramática:

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Melhor Série de Comédia:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Homicídios ao Domicilio

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Melhor Minissérie:

Rixa

Dahmer - Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman em Apuros

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia:

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short ("Homicídios ao Domicilio")

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Melhor Atriz numa Série de Comédia:

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática:

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática:

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“A Diplomata”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer - Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Rixa”)

Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman em Apuros”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Rixa”)

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série Dramática

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série Dramática

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)

Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Comédia

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série Comédia

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

Melhor talk show de variedades:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Melhor programa de competição: