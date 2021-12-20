No passado sábado, dia 18 de dezembro, foi conhecida a lista de nomeações aos BRIT Awards 2022, os mais importantes prémios da música britânica. Adele, Ed Sheeran e Dave seguem na frente da corrida, com quatro nomeações.

Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Sam Fender e Adele disputam o galardão de Artista do Ano, enquanto os Coldplay, D-Block Europe, Little Mix, London Grammar e Wolf Alice lutam pelo troféu de Grupo do Ano.

Central Cee, Griff, Joy Crookes, Little Simz e Self Esteem estão nomeados na categoria de Melhor Artista Novo.

Pela primeira vez, os BRIT Awards não contam com categorias de género. Segundo o diretor, Tom March, o objetivo da medida "é celebrar os artistas unicamente pelo seu trabalho e pela sua música, e não pela forma como escolhem identificar-se ou como outros possam vê-los".

Nos MTV Movie & TV Awards e nos MTV Video Music Awards, as distinções por género nas categorias também já foram abolidas.

LISTA DE NOMEADOS:

Artista do Ano

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Melhor Grupo

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Estrela em Ascensão

Holly Humberstone

Canção do Ano

A1 & J1, “Latest Trends”

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, “Don’t Play Asylum”

Becky Hill & David Guetta, “Remember”

Central Cee, “Obsessed With You”

Dave feat. Stormzy, “Clash”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta, “Bed”

KSI, “Holiday”

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted, “Wellerman”

Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, “Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)”

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, “Body”

Tom Grennan, “Little Bit of Love”

Melhor Artista Novo

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Álbum do Ano

Adele, 30

Dave, We’re All Alone in This Together

Ed Sheeran, =

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under

Melhor Artista Rock/Alternativo

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Melhor Artista Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Melhor Artista - Música de Dança

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Melhor Artista Pop/R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Melhor Artista Internacional

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Melhor Grupo Internacional

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War on Drugs

Melhor Canção Internacional

ATB/Topic/A7S, “Your Love (9PM)”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Ckay, “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls”

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix, “Heartbreak Anthem”

Jonasu, “Black Magic”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Tjay & 6lack, “Calling My Phone”

Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Tiësto, “The Business”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”