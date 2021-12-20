No passado sábado, dia 18 de dezembro, foi conhecida a lista de nomeações aos BRIT Awards 2022, os mais importantes prémios da música britânica. Adele, Ed Sheeran e Dave seguem na frente da corrida, com quatro nomeações.
Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Sam Fender e Adele disputam o galardão de Artista do Ano, enquanto os Coldplay, D-Block Europe, Little Mix, London Grammar e Wolf Alice lutam pelo troféu de Grupo do Ano.
Central Cee, Griff, Joy Crookes, Little Simz e Self Esteem estão nomeados na categoria de Melhor Artista Novo.
Pela primeira vez, os BRIT Awards não contam com categorias de género. Segundo o diretor, Tom March, o objetivo da medida "é celebrar os artistas unicamente pelo seu trabalho e pela sua música, e não pela forma como escolhem identificar-se ou como outros possam vê-los".
Nos MTV Movie & TV Awards e nos MTV Video Music Awards, as distinções por género nas categorias também já foram abolidas.
LISTA DE NOMEADOS:
Artista do Ano
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Melhor Grupo
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Estrela em Ascensão
Holly Humberstone
Canção do Ano
A1 & J1, “Latest Trends”
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, “Don’t Play Asylum”
Becky Hill & David Guetta, “Remember”
Central Cee, “Obsessed With You”
Dave feat. Stormzy, “Clash”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta, “Bed”
KSI, “Holiday”
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted, “Wellerman”
Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, “Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)”
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, “Body”
Tom Grennan, “Little Bit of Love”
Melhor Artista Novo
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Álbum do Ano
Adele, 30
Dave, We’re All Alone in This Together
Ed Sheeran, =
Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under
Melhor Artista Rock/Alternativo
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Melhor Artista Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Melhor Artista - Música de Dança
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Melhor Artista Pop/R&B
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Melhor Artista Internacional
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Melhor Grupo Internacional
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War on Drugs
Melhor Canção Internacional
ATB/Topic/A7S, “Your Love (9PM)”
Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
Ckay, “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Drake feat. Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls”
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix, “Heartbreak Anthem”
Jonasu, “Black Magic”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Tjay & 6lack, “Calling My Phone”
Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Tiësto, “The Business”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
