Lana Del Rey lançou na passada segunda-feira, dia 11 de janeiro, uma nova canção, intitulada "Chemtrails Over the Country Club". A canção foi escrita por Lana Del Rey e Jack Antonoff e conta com um vídeo realizado por BRTHR. O tema já se encontra disponível para streaming e download em todas as plataformas digitais.

A artista anunciou ainda o lançamento do sétimo álbum de estúdio, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" - o disco chega no dia 19 de março e sucede a "Norman Fucking Rockwell", que foi nomeado para os Grammys em 2019.

Segundo a Universal Music, o álbum já se encontra disponível em regime de pré-venda em vários formatos.

O alinhamento de “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”:

1. “White Dress”

2. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

3. “Tulsa Jesus Freak”

4. “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”

5. “Wild At Heart”

6. “Dark But Just A Game”

7. “Not All Who Wander Are Lost”

8. “Yosemite”

9. “Breaking Up Slowly”

10. “Dance Till We Die”

11. “For Free”