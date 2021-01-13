Lana Del Rey lançou na passada segunda-feira, dia 11 de janeiro, uma nova canção, intitulada "Chemtrails Over the Country Club". A canção foi escrita por Lana Del Rey e Jack Antonoff e conta com um vídeo realizado por BRTHR. O tema já se encontra disponível para streaming e download em todas as plataformas digitais.
A artista anunciou ainda o lançamento do sétimo álbum de estúdio, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" - o disco chega no dia 19 de março e sucede a "Norman Fucking Rockwell", que foi nomeado para os Grammys em 2019.
Segundo a Universal Music, o álbum já se encontra disponível em regime de pré-venda em vários formatos.
O alinhamento de “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”:
1. “White Dress”
2. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”
3. “Tulsa Jesus Freak”
4. “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”
5. “Wild At Heart”
6. “Dark But Just A Game”
7. “Not All Who Wander Are Lost”
8. “Yosemite”
9. “Breaking Up Slowly”
10. “Dance Till We Die”
11. “For Free”
