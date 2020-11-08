Ao contrário do habitual, este ano, devido à pandemia da COVID-19, os MTV Europe Music Awards não vão animar uma cidade europeia - em 2019, Sevilha foi a cidade anfitriã. A cerimónia de entrega de prémios será online e está marcada para este domingo, dia 8 de novembro.
A gala, que poderá ser acompanhada a partir das 19h00 na MTV Portugal, vai ser apresentada pelas Little Mix. Na entrega de prémios, a girl band britânica vai apresentar "Sweet Melody". "Que honra! Apresentar os MTV EMA's é um sonho, é um evento tão especial", frisaram as artistas em comunicado.
Este ano, os MTV EMAs serão diferentes, uma vez que o evento de celebração da música global será filmado em vários locais, incluindo a estreante Hungria e Londres. "Os fãs terão assim uma visão privilegiada de quatro localizações icónicas da vibrante Hungria, o parceiro oficial dos MTV EMAs 2020", assinala o canal em comunicado.
"O espetáculo contará com performances dos artistas mais populares do momento e vai celebrar o poder da música em 2020, sendo que o canal irá anunciar mais detalhes em breve", explica a MTV em comunicado.
Alicia Keys, DaBaby, Karol G, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD e Zara Larsson são os artistas confirmados no palco dos MTV EMAs 2020, juntamente com as anfitriãs do espetáculo, as Little Mix.
Já o DJ e produtor David Guetta, que se encontra nomeado em duas categorias nos MTV EMAs 2020– Best Electronic e Video for Good (por "Let's Love", em colaboração com Sia) - vai atuar num palco construído na piscina do Széchenyi Bath, em Budapeste, um dos maiores banhos termais da Europa.
Os nomeados
Lady Gaga está na frente da corrida com sete nomeações, incluíndo a de Melhor Artista, Melhor Vídeo ou de Melhor Colaboração. Já Justin Bieber e os BTS seguem atrás, com cinco nomeações cada.
Além de Lady Gaga e de Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus e The Weeknd lutam pelo galardão de Melhor Artista. Já BENEE, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch e YUNGBLUD estão na corrida ao EMA de Melhor Novo Artista.
Este ano, os MTV EMAs conta com três novas categorias: Melhor Artista Latino, Vídeo Pelo Bem e Melhor Direto Virtual.
NOMEADOS:
MELHOR VÍDEO
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
MELHOR ARTISTA
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
MELHOR CANÇÃO
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready
MELHOR ARTISTA POP
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
MELHOR GRUPO
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MELHOR NOVO ARTISTA
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
MELHORES FÃS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
MELHOR GRUPO ROCK
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
MELHOR ARTISTA HIP HOP
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
MELHOR ARTISTA/GRUPO DE MÚSICA ELETRÓNICA
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
MELHOR ARTISTA/GRUPO ALTERNATIVO
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
VÍDEO PELO BEM
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let's love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
BEST PUSH
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
MELHOR DIRETO VIRTUAL
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
