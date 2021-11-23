As nomeações da 64.ª edição dos Grammys foram anunciadas na tarde desta terça-feira, 23 de novembro, numa cerimónia virtual.
O músico norte-americano Jon Batiste lidera a corrida, com onze indicações, seguido de Justin Bieber, Doja Cat e H.E.R., com oito indicações cada. Jon Batiste compete pelo Grammy de Álbum do Ano com Justin Bieber (por “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”), Billie Eilish (“Happier than ever”), Kanye West (“Donda”), Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga (“Love for sale”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour”), Taylor Swift (“evermore”), Lil as X (“Montero), Doja Cat (“Planet her”) e H.E.R. (“Back of my mind”).
Batiste, um dos responsáveis pela banda sonora de “Soul”, filme de animação da Disney que conquistou o Óscar de Melhor Banda Sonora Original, está nomeado para Álbum do Ano com “We Are” e Gravação do ano com “Freedom”, contando ainda com nomeações em categorias de R&B, jazz, clássica, música de raiz americana e vídeo musical.
A longa lista de 86 categorias dos Grammy abrange diferentes géneros musicais, do jazz à música clássica, passando pelo rap, o rock ou o metal, e do gospel aos audiolivros.
Nesta edição, pela primeira vez, a organização aumentou o número de nomeados em algumas categorias de oito para dez. Esta mudança abrange categorias como Gravação, Álbum e Canção do Ano, bem como Artista Revelação.
Já na categoria de Gravação do Ano, além de Jon Batiste (com “Freedom”), estão nomeados Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga (“I get a kick out of you”), ABBA (“I still have faith in you”), Justin Bieber om Daniel Caesar e Giveon (“Peaches”), Bradi Carlile (“Right on time”), Doja Cat com SZA (“Kiss me more”), Lil Nas X (“Montero (Call me by your name)”), Olivia Rodrigo (“drivers license”) e Silk Sonic, o duo Bruno Mars e Anderson.Paak (“Leave the door open”).
O campo das categorias genéricas inclui ainda Grammy de Canção do Ano e Artista Revelação.
Para o Grammy de Canção do Ano estão nomeadas: “Bad Habits”, de Ed Sheeran, “A beautiful noise”, de Alicia Keys e Brandi Carlile, “drivers license”, de Olivia Rodrigo, “Fight for you”, de H.E.R., “Happier than ever”, de Billie Eilish, “Kiss me more”, de Doja Cat com SZA, “Leave the door open”, dos Silk Sonic, “Montero (Cal me by your name”), de Lil Nas X, “PEaches”, de Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar e Giveon, e “Right on time” de Brandi Carlile.
Pelo Grammy de Artista Revelação competem Arroj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakafast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo e Saweetie.
Jonathan Michael (Jean/Jon) Batiste é também o líder dos Stay Human, banda do The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, de que é diretor musical. Tocou com Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Roy Hargrove, entre outros músicos, ao longo da carreira. Partilha a direção artística do National Jazz Museum, no Harlem, em Nova Iorque, com o contrabaixista Christian McBride.
A banda sonora de "Soul" deu-lhe igualmente um Globo de Ouro e o prémio da academia britânica de cinema e televisão (Bafta).
A cerimónia de entrega dos 64.º Grammys está marcada para 31 de janeiro.
Fique a par dos principais nomes indicados para os prémios da indústria musical:
Álbum do Ano:
We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Canção do Ano:
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Gravação do Ano:
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Melhor Novo Artista:
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Melhor Performance a Solo:
Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal:
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal Tradicional:
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Melhor Performance Rock:
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Foo Fighters - Making a Fire
Melhor Álbum Rock:
AC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Melhor Canção Rock:
Weezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa:
Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home
Melhor Performance Rap:
Baby Keem – Family Ties (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole – My .Life (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Drake – Way 2 Sexy (Feat. Future & Young Thug)
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Melhor Performance Rap Melódica:
J. Cole – Pride Is The Devil (Feat. Lil Baby)
Doja Cat – Need To Know
Lil Nas X – Industry Baby (Feat. Jack Harlow)
Tyler The Creator – Wusyaname (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)
Kanye West – Hurricane (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)
Melhor Álbum Rap:
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Melhor Canção Rap:
DMX – Bath Salts (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)
Saweetie – Best Friend (Feat. Doja Cat)
Baby Keem – Family Ties (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Kanye West – Jail (Feat. Jay-Z)
J. Cole – My .Life (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Melhor Álbum R&B:
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo:
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Melhor Canção R&B:
H.E.R. – Damage
SZA – Good Days
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Melhor Gravação de Dança/Eletrónica:
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Olafur Arnalds – Loom (Feat. Bonobo)
James Blake – Before
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rufus Du Sol – Alive
Tiesto – The Business
Melhor Álbum de Dança/Eletrónica:
Black Coffee – Subconsciously
ILLENIUM – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latina ou Urbana:
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Melhor Álbum de Americana:
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand For Myself
Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional:
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years Of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy David – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Wilson – Take Me Back
Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo:
The Black Keys – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Melhor Álbum Folk:
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Lonely Night (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens w/ Franceso Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Melhor Álbum Country:
Brothers Osbourne – Skeleton
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Melhor Álbum de Música Global:
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti & Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Melhor Álbum de Comédia:
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero Fucks Given
Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico:
Jack Antonoff
Roget Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Melhor Videoclip:
AC/DC – Shot In The Dark
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You
Justin Bieber – Peaches
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U
Melhor Filme Musical:
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie EIlish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui
Various Artists & Questlove – Summer Of Soul
A lista completa de nomeados pode ser vista no site oficial dos Grammys.
Comentários