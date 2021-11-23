As nomeações da 64.ª edição dos Grammys foram anunciadas na tarde desta terça-feira, 23 de novembro, numa cerimónia virtual.

O músico norte-americano Jon Batiste lidera a corrida, com onze indicações, seguido de Justin Bieber, Doja Cat e H.E.R., com oito indicações cada. Jon Batiste compete pelo Grammy de Álbum do Ano com Justin Bieber (por “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”), Billie Eilish (“Happier than ever”), Kanye West (“Donda”), Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga (“Love for sale”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour”), Taylor Swift (“evermore”), Lil as X (“Montero), Doja Cat (“Planet her”) e H.E.R. (“Back of my mind”).

créditos: AFP

Batiste, um dos responsáveis pela banda sonora de “Soul”, filme de animação da Disney que conquistou o Óscar de Melhor Banda Sonora Original, está nomeado para Álbum do Ano com “We Are” e Gravação do ano com “Freedom”, contando ainda com nomeações em categorias de R&B, jazz, clássica, música de raiz americana e vídeo musical.

A longa lista de 86 categorias dos Grammy abrange diferentes géneros musicais, do jazz à música clássica, passando pelo rap, o rock ou o metal, e do gospel aos audiolivros.

Nesta edição, pela primeira vez, a organização aumentou o número de nomeados em algumas categorias de oito para dez. Esta mudança abrange categorias como Gravação, Álbum e Canção do Ano, bem como Artista Revelação.

Já na categoria de Gravação do Ano, além de Jon Batiste (com “Freedom”), estão nomeados Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga (“I get a kick out of you”), ABBA (“I still have faith in you”), Justin Bieber om Daniel Caesar e Giveon (“Peaches”), Bradi Carlile (“Right on time”), Doja Cat com SZA (“Kiss me more”), Lil Nas X (“Montero (Call me by your name)”), Olivia Rodrigo (“drivers license”) e Silk Sonic, o duo Bruno Mars e Anderson.Paak (“Leave the door open”).

O campo das categorias genéricas inclui ainda Grammy de Canção do Ano e Artista Revelação.

Para o Grammy de Canção do Ano estão nomeadas: “Bad Habits”, de Ed Sheeran, “A beautiful noise”, de Alicia Keys e Brandi Carlile, “drivers license”, de Olivia Rodrigo, “Fight for you”, de H.E.R., “Happier than ever”, de Billie Eilish, “Kiss me more”, de Doja Cat com SZA, “Leave the door open”, dos Silk Sonic, “Montero (Cal me by your name”), de Lil Nas X, “PEaches”, de Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar e Giveon, e “Right on time” de Brandi Carlile.

Pelo Grammy de Artista Revelação competem Arroj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakafast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo e Saweetie.

Jonathan Michael (Jean/Jon) Batiste é também o líder dos Stay Human, banda do The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, de que é diretor musical. Tocou com Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Roy Hargrove, entre outros músicos, ao longo da carreira. Partilha a direção artística do National Jazz Museum, no Harlem, em Nova Iorque, com o contrabaixista Christian McBride.

A banda sonora de "Soul" deu-lhe igualmente um Globo de Ouro e o prémio da academia britânica de cinema e televisão (Bafta).

A cerimónia de entrega dos 64.º Grammys está marcada para 31 de janeiro.

Fique a par dos principais nomes indicados para os prémios da indústria musical:

Álbum do Ano:

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Canção do Ano:

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Gravação do Ano:

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Melhor Novo Artista:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Melhor Performance a Solo:

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal:

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal Tradicional:

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Melhor Performance Rock:

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones - Ohms

Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

Melhor Álbum Rock:

AC/DC - Power Up

Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Melhor Canção Rock:

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon - The Bandit

Mammoth WVH - Distance

Paul McCartney - Find My Way

Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa:

Fleet Foxes - Shore

Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

Melhor Performance Rap:

Baby Keem – Family Ties (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole – My .Life (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Drake – Way 2 Sexy (Feat. Future & Young Thug)

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Melhor Performance Rap Melódica:

J. Cole – Pride Is The Devil (Feat. Lil Baby)

Doja Cat – Need To Know

Lil Nas X – Industry Baby (Feat. Jack Harlow)

Tyler The Creator – Wusyaname (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)

Kanye West – Hurricane (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)

Melhor Álbum Rap:

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease II

Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Melhor Canção Rap:

DMX – Bath Salts (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)

Saweetie – Best Friend (Feat. Doja Cat)

Baby Keem – Family Ties (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kanye West – Jail (Feat. Jay-Z)

J. Cole – My .Life (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Melhor Álbum R&B:

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo:

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something To Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table For Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Melhor Canção R&B:

H.E.R. – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Melhor Gravação de Dança/Eletrónica:

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Olafur Arnalds – Loom (Feat. Bonobo)

James Blake – Before

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rufus Du Sol – Alive

Tiesto – The Business

Melhor Álbum de Dança/Eletrónica:

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

ILLENIUM – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latina ou Urbana:

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Melhor Álbum de Americana:

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand For Myself

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional:

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years Of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy David – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Wilson – Take Me Back

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo:

The Black Keys – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Melhor Álbum Folk:

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Lonely Night (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens w/ Franceso Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Melhor Álbum Country:

Brothers Osbourne – Skeleton

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Melhor Álbum de Música Global:

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti & Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Melhor Álbum de Comédia:

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero Fucks Given

Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico:

Jack Antonoff

Roget Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Melhor Videoclip:

AC/DC – Shot In The Dark

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

Justin Bieber – Peaches

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U

Melhor Filme Musical:

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie EIlish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui

Various Artists & Questlove – Summer Of Soul

A lista completa de nomeados pode ser vista no site oficial dos Grammys.