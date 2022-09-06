No passado sábado, dia 3 de setembro, o estádio de Wembley, em Londres, recebeu o primeiro concerto de homenagem a Taylor Hawkins, baterista dos Foo Fighters que morreu em fevereiro deste ano.

O espetáculo contou com a participação de especial de vários convidados, como Liam Gallagher, Queen, Supergrass, James Gang ou Paul McCartney. Durante seis horas, foram apresentadas canções dos Foo Fighters e temas que Taylor Hawkins gostava.

Shane Hawkins, filho de Taylor Hawkins, não faltou à homenagem e foi uma das estrelas da noite. O jovem de 16 anos tocou, na bateria, "My Hero", juntamente com a banda.

ALINHAMENTO:

Liam Gallagher & Foo Fighters – ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’

Liam Gallagher & Foo Fighters – ‘Live Forever’

Josh Homme, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim & Nile Rodgers – ‘Let’s Dance’ [David Bowie]

Gaz Coombes, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim & Nile Rodgers – ‘Modern Love’ [David Bowie]

Chevy Metal & The Coattail Riders – ‘Psycho Killer’ [Talking Heads]

Kesha, Chevy Metal & The Coattail Riders – ‘Children Of The Revolution’ [T-Rex]

The Coattail Riders & Justin Hawkins – ‘Louise’

The Coattail Riders & Justin Hawkins – ‘Range Rover Bitch’

The Coattail Riders & Justin Hawkins – ‘It’s Over’

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins & Josh Freese – ‘On Fire’ [Van Halen]

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins & Josh Freese – ‘Hot For Teacher’ [Van Halen]

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner & Dave Grohl – ‘Last Goodbye’ [Jeff Buckley]

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner & Dave Grohl – ‘Grace’ [Jeff Buckley]

Supergrass – ‘Going Out’

Supergrass – ‘Alright’

Supergrass – ‘Caught By The Fuzz’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ ]Elton John]

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Gunman’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ [Queens of the Stone Age]

The Pretenders & Dave Grohl – ‘Precious’

The Pretenders & Dave Grohl – ‘Tattooed Love Boys’

The Pretenders & Dave Grohl – ‘Brass In Pocket’

James Gang – ‘Walk Away’

James Gang – ‘The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind’

James Gang & Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’

Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney & Jason Falkner – ‘Valerie’ [Amy Winehouse]

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich & Foo Fighters – ‘Back In Black’ [AC/DC]

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich & Foo Fighters – ‘Let There Be Rock’ [AC/DC]

Stewart Copeland & Foo Fighters – ‘Next To You’ [The Police]

Stewart Copeland, Gaz Coombes, & Foo Fighters – ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ [The Police]

Rush & Dave Grohl – ‘2112 Part I: Overture’

Rush & Dave Grohl – ‘Working Man’

Rush & Omar Hakim – ‘YYZ’

Queen, Foo Fighters, Rufus Taylor & Luke Spiller – ‘We Will Rock You’

Queen, Foo Fighters, & Rufus Taylor – ‘I’m In Love With My Car’

Queen, Foo Fighters, Sam Ryder, & Rufus Taylor – ‘Somebody To Love’

Brian May – ‘Love Of My Life’

Foo Fighters & Josh Freese – ‘Times Like These’

Foo Fighters & Josh Freese – ‘All My Life’

Foo Fighters & Travis Barker – ‘The Pretender’

Foo Fighters & Travis Barker – ‘Monkey Wrench’

Foo Fighters & Nandi Bushell – ‘Learn To Fly’

Foo Fighters & Rufus Taylor – ‘These Days’

Foo Fighters & Rufus Taylor – ‘Best Of You’

Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Foo Fighters & Omar Hakim – ‘Oh! Darling’ [The Beatles]

Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters & Omar Hakim – ‘Helter Skelter’ [The Beatles]

Foo Fighters & Omar Hakim – ‘Aurora’

Foo Fighters & Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’