"Succession" (HBO), "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+) e "The White Lotus" (HBO) lideram as nomeações à 74.ª edição dos Emmys, cuja cerimónia decorre a 12 de setembro e será transmitida pelo canal norte-americano NBC.

De acordo com o anúncio feito esta terça-feira, 12 de julho, "Succession" segue à frente com 25 nomeações, seguida de "Ted Lasso" e "The White Lotus", com 20 nomeações cada.

Entre as novas entradas contam-se "Severance" (Apple TV+), "Yellowjackets" (Showtime), "Abbott Elementary" (ABC) ou a sul-coreana "Squid Game", esta a primeira série de sempre em língua não inglesa a conseguir uma nomeação na categoria de Melhor Série Dramática (a bem-sucedida aposta da Netflix soma 14 nomeações no total).

Outro marco desta edição foi atingido por Zendaya, que aos 25 anos se torna a atriz mais jovem a conseguir duas nomeações, por "Euphoria", na categoria de Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática. Já Sydney Sweeney, que também faz parte do elenco da série da HBO, tem a particularidade de ter sido nomeada como atriz secundária no drama adolescente e na série de antologia "The White Lotus".

Melhor Série Dramática:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime/HBO Max)

Melhor Série de Comédia:

Abbott Elementary (ABC/Disney+)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Homicídios ao Domicílio (Hulu/HBO Max)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX/Disney+)

Melhor Minissérie:

Dopesick (Hulu/Disney+)

The Dropout (Hulu/Disney+)

Inventando Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu/Disney+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Homicídios ao Domicílio)

Martin Short (Homicídios ao Domicílio)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Melhor Atriz numa Série de Comédia:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Melhor Ator numa Minissérie, Telefilme ou Série de Antologia:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie, Telefilme ou Série de Antologia:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Melhor talk show de variedades:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Melhor programa de competição:

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)