Justin Bieber lidera a corrida à próxima edição dos MTV Video Music Awards com sete nomeações, incluindo Artista do Ano. Megan Thee Stallion soma seis, seguida de Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo, com cinco nomeações cada.
Além de Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo e Taylor Swift estão nomeados para Artista do Ano.
Já na categoria de Vídeo do Ano concorrem os videoclips de "WAP", de Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion; "Popstar", de DJ Khaled ft. Drake; "Kiss Me More", de Doja Cat ft. SZA; "Bad Habits", de Ed Sheeran; "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", de Lil Nas X; e "Save Your Tears", de The Weeknd.
A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios decorre a 12 de setembro no Barclays Center, em Nova Iorque.
Veja os nomeados das principais categorias:
VÍDEO DO ANO:
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records
ARTISTA DO ANO:
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
CANÇÃO DO ANO:
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
MELHOR NOVO ARTISTA:
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
PERFORMANCE PUSH DO ANO:
Setembro 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?” – Columbia Records
Outubro 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy” – Warner Records
Novembro 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO
Dezembro 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Janeiro 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group
Fevereiro 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records
Março 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” – Columbia Records
Maio 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
Junho 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” – world in red / AWAL
Julho 2021: Fousheé – “my slime” – RCA Records
Agosto 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO:
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records
MELHOR POP:
Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records
MELHOR HIP-HOP:
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
MELHOR ROCK:
Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG
MELHOR MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA:
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
MELHOR MÚSICA LATINA:
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin
MELHOR R&B:
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
MELHOR K-POP:
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company
Comentários