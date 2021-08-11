Justin Bieber lidera a corrida à próxima edição dos MTV Video Music Awards com sete nomeações, incluindo Artista do Ano. Megan Thee Stallion soma seis, seguida de Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo, com cinco nomeações cada.

Além de Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo e Taylor Swift estão nomeados para Artista do Ano.

Já na categoria de Vídeo do Ano concorrem os videoclips de "WAP", de Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion; "Popstar", de DJ Khaled ft. Drake; "Kiss Me More", de Doja Cat ft. SZA; "Bad Habits", de Ed Sheeran; "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", de Lil Nas X; e "Save Your Tears", de The Weeknd.

A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios decorre a 12 de setembro no Barclays Center, em Nova Iorque.

Veja os nomeados das principais categorias:

VÍDEO DO ANO:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

ARTISTA DO ANO:

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

CANÇÃO DO ANO:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records

MELHOR NOVO ARTISTA:

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

PERFORMANCE PUSH DO ANO:

Setembro 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?” – Columbia Records

Outubro 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy” – Warner Records

Novembro 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO

Dezembro 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Janeiro 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group

Fevereiro 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records

Março 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud

Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” – Columbia Records

Maio 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records

Junho 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” – world in red / AWAL

Julho 2021: Fousheé – “my slime” – RCA Records

Agosto 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

MELHOR POP:

Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records

MELHOR HIP-HOP:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records

Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

MELHOR ROCK:

Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records

John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG

MELHOR MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA:

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

MELHOR MÚSICA LATINA:

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16

Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

MELHOR R&B:

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

MELHOR K-POP:

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company