A Apple Music elegeu os 100 melhores álbuns de sempre. De acordo com o serviço de streaming de música, o top foi elaborado com a ajuda de artistas e especialistas

"100 Best Albums tem também o objetivo de considerar a diversidade de sons que veio definir o século XXI. Para isso, deslocaram o centro da sua lista do cânone dos anos 60 e 70 para os anos 90 - uma década que continua a fazer sentir o seu impacto na música atualmente. É uma das razões pelas quais se poderão encontrar vários géneros diferentes nesta iniciativa", explica a Universal Music em comunicado.

O top é liderado por "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill", de Lauryn Hill, seguindo-se "Thriller", de Michael Jackson. "Abbey Road", dos Beatles, ocupa o terceiro lugar.

LISTA DOS 100 MELHORES ÁLBUNS PARA A APPLE MUSIC:

100. Body Talk – Robyn

99. Hotel California – The Eagles

98. ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott

97. Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine

96. Pure Heroine – Lorde

95. Confessions – USHER

94. Untrue – Burial

93. A Seat at the Table – Solange

92. Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 – George Michael

90. Back in Black – AC/DC

89. The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) – Lady Gaga

88. I Put a Spell on You – Nina Simone

87. Blue Lines – Massive Attack

86. My Life – Mary J Blige

85. Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

84. Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg

83. Horses – Patti Smith

82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent

81. After the Gold Rush – Neil Young

80. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem

79. Norman F****** Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

77. Like A Prayer – Madonna

76. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

75. Supa Dupa Fly – Missy Eliott

74. The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails

73. Aja – Steely Dan

72. SOS – SZA

71. Trans-Europe Express – Kraftwerk

70. Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A

69. Master of Puppets (Remastered) – Metallica

68. Is this It – The Strokes

67. Dummy – Portishead

66. The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths

65. 3 Feet High and Rising – De La Soul

64. Baduizm – Erykah Badu

63. Are You Experienced? – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

62. All Eyez on Me – 2Pac

61. Love Deluxe – Sade

60. The Velvet Underground and Nico (45th Anniversary Edition) – Velvet Underground & Nico

59. AM – Arctic Monkeys

58. (What’s The Story) Morning Glory – Oasis

57. Voodoo – D’Angelo

56. Disintegration (Remastered) – The Cure

55. ANTI – Rihanna

54. A Love Supreme – John Coltrane

53. Exile on Main Street (2010 Remaster) – The Rolling Stones

52. Appetite for Destruction – Guns ‘N Roses

51. Sign O’The Times – Prince

50. Hounds of Love (2018 Remaster) – Kate Bush

49. The Joshua Tree – U2

48. Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys

47. Take Care (Deluxe Version) – Drake

46. Exodus ((2013 Remaster) – Bob Marley & The Wailers

45. Homogenic – Björk

44. Innervisions – Stevie Wonder

43. Remain in Light – Talking Heads

42. Control – Janet Jackson

41. Aquemini – OutKast

40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You – Aretha Franklin

39. Illmatic – Nas

38. Tapestry – Carole King

37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) [Expanded Edition] – Wu-Tang Clan

36. BEYONCÉ – Beyoncé

35. London Calling – The Clash

34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – Public Enemy

33. Kid A – Radiohead

32. Ready to Die (The Remaster) – Notorious B.I.G.

31. Jagged Little Pill (Remastered) – Alanis Morissette

30. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

29. The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest

28. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

27. Led Zeppelin II – Led Zeppelin

26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West

25. Kind of Blue – Miles Davis

24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster) – David Bowie

23. Discovery – Daft Punk

22. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

21. Revolver – The Beatles

20. Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys

19. The Chronic – Dr. Dre

18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

17. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

16. Blue – Joni Mitchell

15. 21 – Adele

14. Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan

13. The Blueprint – Jay-Z

12. OK Computer – Radiohead

11. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

10. Lemonade – Beyoncé

09. Nevermind – Nirvana

08. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

07. good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) – Kendrick Lamar

06. Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder

05. Blonde – Frank Ocean

04. Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution

03. Abbey Road – The Beatles

02. Thriller – Michael Jackson

01. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill