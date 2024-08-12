Como é habitual, Barack Obama partilhou nas redes sociais a sua playlist de verão. A lista de canções para os dias de sol pode ser ouvida no Spotify.
"O Quarto", canção do disco "Portuguesa" de Carminho, é um dos destaques do antigo presidente dos Estados Unidos. O tema fez parte da banda sonora do filme "Pobres Criaturas", estreado em 2023.
A playlist conta ainda com temas de artistas como Billie Eilish, Tems, Charli XCX, Artemas, H.E.R., Sting, The Rolling Stones, Rema, Bad Bunny & Feid ou Beyoncé.
"Quero partilhar algumas músicas que tenho ouvido ultimamente – e não seria uma playlist minha se não incluísse uma mistura eclética. Espero que encontrem algo novo para ouvir", escreveu Barack Obama.
PLAYLIST DE BARACK OBAMA:
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Charli XCX, “365”
- Billie Eilish, “Chihiro”
- Tems, “Love Me Jeje”
- Artemas, “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”
- Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
- Hope Tala, “I Can’t Even Cry”
- Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen, “No Diggity”
- ENNY, “Charge It”
- Carminho, “O Quarto"
- Calimossa, “What’s in the Tea?”
- Hubert Sumlin e Keith Richards, “I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love”
- PJ Morton ft. JoJo, “Say So”
- Cleo Sol, “Why Don’t You”
- The Miracles, “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”
- H.E.R., “Process”
- 2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo, “How Do U Want It”
- Sting, “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”
- Lucinda Williams, “Unsuffer Me”
- Jill Scott, “Golden”
- The Rolling Stones, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
- Saweetie, “My Best”
- Charles Mingus, “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting”
- Norah Jones, “Come Away With Me”
- Common, “The People”
- Etta James, “Don’t Cry Baby”
- Chris Jedi, Gaby Music & Dei V ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna, “Bad Boy”
- Rema, “Yayo”
- Bonny Light Horseman, “Old Dutch”
- Willow, “Symptom of Life”
- Moneybgg Yo ft. Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Whiskey”
- Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
- GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be”
- Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng, “Jump”
- Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”
- Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”
- Digable Planets, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”
- Bob Marley & the Wailers, “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”
- Nick Drake, “One of These Things First”
- Bob Dylan, “Silvio”
- Pharoah Sanders, “Love Is Everywhere”
- The Supremes, “Where Did Our Love Go”
- Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”
- Samara Joy ft. Pasquale Grasso, “Someone to Watch Over Me”
-
