Como é habitual, Barack Obama partilhou nas redes sociais a sua playlist de verão. A lista de canções para os dias de sol pode ser ouvida no Spotify.

"O Quarto", canção do disco "Portuguesa" de Carminho, é um dos destaques do antigo presidente dos Estados Unidos. O tema fez parte da banda sonora do filme "Pobres Criaturas", estreado em 2023.

A playlist conta ainda com temas de artistas como Billie Eilish, Tems, Charli XCX, Artemas, H.E.R., Sting, The Rolling Stones, Rema, Bad Bunny & Feid ou Beyoncé.

"Quero partilhar algumas músicas que tenho ouvido ultimamente – e não seria uma playlist  minha se não incluísse uma mistura eclética. Espero que encontrem algo novo para ouvir", escreveu Barack Obama.

PLAYLIST DE BARACK OBAMA:

  • Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
  • Charli XCX, “365”
  • Billie Eilish, “Chihiro”
  • Tems, “Love Me Jeje”
  • Artemas, “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”
  • Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
  • Hope Tala, “I Can’t Even Cry”
  • Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen, “No Diggity”
  • ENNY, “Charge It”
  • Carminho, “O Quarto"
  • Calimossa, “What’s in the Tea?”
  • Hubert Sumlin e Keith Richards, “I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love”
  • PJ Morton ft. JoJo, “Say So”
  • Cleo Sol, “Why Don’t You”
  • The Miracles, “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”
  • H.E.R., “Process”
  • 2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo, “How Do U Want It”
  • Sting, “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”
  • Lucinda Williams, “Unsuffer Me”
  • Jill Scott, “Golden”
  • The Rolling Stones, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
  • Saweetie, “My Best”
  • Charles Mingus, “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting”
  • Norah Jones, “Come Away With Me”
  • Common, “The People”
  • Etta James, “Don’t Cry Baby”
  • Chris Jedi, Gaby Music & Dei V ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna, “Bad Boy”
  • Rema, “Yayo”
  • Bonny Light Horseman, “Old Dutch”
  • Willow, “Symptom of Life”
  • Moneybgg Yo ft. Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Whiskey”
  • Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
  • GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be”
  • Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng, “Jump”
  • Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”
  • Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”
  • Digable Planets, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”
  • Bob Marley & the Wailers, “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”
  • Nick Drake, “One of These Things First”
  • Bob Dylan, “Silvio”
  • Pharoah Sanders, “Love Is Everywhere”
  • The Supremes, “Where Did Our Love Go”
  • Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”
  • Samara Joy ft. Pasquale Grasso, “Someone to Watch Over Me”