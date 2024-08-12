Como é habitual, Barack Obama partilhou nas redes sociais a sua playlist de verão. A lista de canções para os dias de sol pode ser ouvida no Spotify.

"O Quarto", canção do disco "Portuguesa" de Carminho, é um dos destaques do antigo presidente dos Estados Unidos. O tema fez parte da banda sonora do filme "Pobres Criaturas", estreado em 2023.

A playlist conta ainda com temas de artistas como Billie Eilish, Tems, Charli XCX, Artemas, H.E.R., Sting, The Rolling Stones, Rema, Bad Bunny & Feid ou Beyoncé.

"Quero partilhar algumas músicas que tenho ouvido ultimamente – e não seria uma playlist minha se não incluísse uma mistura eclética. Espero que encontrem algo novo para ouvir", escreveu Barack Obama.

PLAYLIST DE BARACK OBAMA: