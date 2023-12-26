Consegue lembrar-se das 25 canções que marcaram 2023? Se a resposta for não, DJ Earworm dá uma ajuda. Como já é tradição, todos os anos, desde 2007, o produtor edita o vídeo “The United State of Pop”, um mashup com as canções que estiveram no top da Billboard durante o ano.

Em menos de quatro minutos, o DJ e produtor passa em revista as 25 canções que conquistaram o top norte-americano em 2023. "Flowers", de Miley Cyrus, "Vampire", de Olivia Rodrigo, "Cruel Summer", de Taylor Swift, ou "Calm Down", de Rema com Selena Gomez, são algumas das canções que fazem parte do remix.

Ouça o mashup: