Tem quatro minutos? Aqui estão todas as canções mais ouvidas do ano.
Consegue lembrar-se das 25 canções que marcaram 2023? Se a resposta for não, DJ Earworm dá uma ajuda. Como já é tradição, todos os anos, desde 2007, o produtor edita o vídeo “The United State of Pop”, um mashup com as canções que estiveram no top da Billboard durante o ano.
Em menos de quatro minutos, o DJ e produtor passa em revista as 25 canções que conquistaram o top norte-americano em 2023. "Flowers", de Miley Cyrus, "Vampire", de Olivia Rodrigo, "Cruel Summer", de Taylor Swift, ou "Calm Down", de Rema com Selena Gomez, são algumas das canções que fazem parte do remix.
- Rock and a Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman
- Cuff It - Beyonce
- Under The Influence - Chris Brown
- I'm Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
- Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
- All My Life - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert
- Fast Car - Luke Combs
- Creepin' - Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- Sure Thing - Miguel
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Last Night - Morgan Wallen
- Thinking 'Bout Me - Morgan Wallen
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Boy's A Liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress feat. Ice Spice
- Calm Down - Rema Feat. Selena Gomez
- Kill Bill - SZA
- Snooze - SZA
- Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
- Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift
- Karma - Taylor Swift
- Die For You - The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande
- Favorite Song - Toosii
- Something in the Orange - Zack Bryan
