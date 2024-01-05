2004 ficou marcado pelo lançamento de vários álbuns que fizeram história. De discos de estreia a regressos de grandes estrelas da música, o ano deixou canções que continuam a fazer eco nas playlists.

Usher, Avril Lavigne, The Killers, Green Day, Arcade Fire, Destiny’s Child ou Eminem foram alguns dos artistas que editaram álbuns há 20 anos.

Recorde alguns dos discos que marcaram 2004:

Franz Ferdinand – "Franz Ferdinand"

Singles: "Darts of Pleasure" / "Take Me Out" / "The Dark of the Matinée" / "Michael" / "This Fire"

Kanye West – "The College Dropout"

Singles: "Through the Wire" / "Slow Jamz" / "All Falls Down" / "Jesus Walks" / "The New Workout Plan"

Usher – "Confessions"

Singles: "Yeah!" / "Burn" / "Confessions Part II" / "My Boo" / "Caught Up"

Avril Lavigne – "Under My Skin"

Singles: "Don't Tell Me" / "My Happy Ending" / "Nobody's Home" / "He Wasn't" / "Fall to Pieces"

My Chemical Romance – "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge"

Singles: "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" / "Thank You for the Venom" / "Helena" / "The Ghost of You"

The Killers – "Hot Fuss"

Singles: "Somebody Told Me" / "Mr. Brightside" / "All These Things That I've Done" / "Smile Like You Mean It"

Kasabian – "Kasabian"

Arcade Fire – "Funeral"

Singles: "Reason Is Treason" / "Club Foot" / "L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)" / "Processed Beats" / "Cutt Off"

Green Day – "American Idiot"

Singles: "American Idiot" / "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" / "Holiday" / "Wake Me Up When September Ends" / "Jesus of Suburbia"

Kings Of Leon – "Aha Shake Heartbreak"

Singles: "The Bucket" / "Four Kicks" / "King of the Rodeo"

Eminem – "Encore"

Singles: "Just Lose It" / "Mosh" / "Encore" / "Like Toy Soldiers" / "Mockingbird" / "Ass Like That"

Destiny’s Child – "Destiny Fulfilled"

Singles: "Lose My Breath" / "Soldier" / "Girl" / "Cater 2 U"

U2 – "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb"

Singles: "Vertigo" / "Sometimes You Can't Make It on Your Own" / "City of Blinding Lights" / "All Because of You"