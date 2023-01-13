Depois de muito suspense, Miley Cyrus revelou o seu novo single esta sexta-feira, dia 13 de janeiro. "Flowers", o primeiro tema do álbum "Endless Summer Vacation", já se encontra disponível em todos os serviços de streaming de música e conta com um videoclipe que pode ser visto aqui.

Na canção, a artista norte-americana canta sobre amor próprio e os fãs acreditam que vários dos versos são dirigidos a Liam Hemsworth - o casal separou-se em 2019.

No tema, Miley Cyrus diz que pode 'comprar flores para si ou escrever o seu nome na areia': "I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can".

"Endless Summer Vacation", o sucessor de "Plastic Hearts" (2020), chega às lojas e serviços de streaming no dia 10 de março.

As canções do novo álbum foram gravadas com os produtores Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It e Tyler Johnson. Em comunicado, Miley Cyrus descreve "Endless Summer Vacation" como uma "carta de amor" para Los Angeles.

Letra:

We were good, we were gold

Kind of dream that can’t be sold

We were right ‘til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn

Hmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

See things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Paint my nails, cherry red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forget every word you said

Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

See things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I

I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers (Uh-uh)

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours (Yeah-eah)

See things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing (Yeah-eah)

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Baby yeah)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I