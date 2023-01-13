Depois de muito suspense, Miley Cyrus revelou o seu novo single esta sexta-feira, dia 13 de janeiro. "Flowers", o primeiro tema do álbum "Endless Summer Vacation", já se encontra disponível em todos os serviços de streaming de música e conta com um videoclipe que pode ser visto aqui.
Na canção, a artista norte-americana canta sobre amor próprio e os fãs acreditam que vários dos versos são dirigidos a Liam Hemsworth - o casal separou-se em 2019.
No tema, Miley Cyrus diz que pode 'comprar flores para si ou escrever o seu nome na areia': "I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can".
"Endless Summer Vacation", o sucessor de "Plastic Hearts" (2020), chega às lojas e serviços de streaming no dia 10 de março.
As canções do novo álbum foram gravadas com os produtores Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It e Tyler Johnson. Em comunicado, Miley Cyrus descreve "Endless Summer Vacation" como uma "carta de amor" para Los Angeles.
Letra:
We were good, we were gold
Kind of dream that can’t be sold
We were right ‘til we weren’t
Built a home and watched it burn
Hmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
See things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Paint my nails, cherry red
Match the roses that you left
No remorse, no regret
I forget every word you said
Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
See things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing, yeah
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Can love me better, I
I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers (Uh-uh)
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours (Yeah-eah)
See things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing (Yeah-eah)
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Baby yeah)
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Can love me better, I
