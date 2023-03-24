Chegou esta sexta-feira, dia 24 de março, às lojas e às plataformas digitais o nono álbum de estúdio de Lana Del Rey, intitulado “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”.

O novo disco foi produzido pela artista com Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes e Benji e conta com as participações especiais de Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis e SYML.

Do álbum já foram retirados os singles “Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, “A&W” e o mais recente “The Grants". "Candy Necklace", com Jon Batiste", será a próxima aposta.

“Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” sucede aos álbuns “Chemtrails over the Country Club” e “Blue Banisters”, ambos lançados em 2021.

Alinhamento: