Chegou esta sexta-feira, dia 24 de março, às lojas e às plataformas digitais o nono álbum de estúdio de Lana Del Rey, intitulado “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”.
O novo disco foi produzido pela artista com Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes e Benji e conta com as participações especiais de Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis e SYML.
Do álbum já foram retirados os singles “Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, “A&W” e o mais recente “The Grants". "Candy Necklace", com Jon Batiste", será a próxima aposta.
“Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” sucede aos álbuns “Chemtrails over the Country Club” e “Blue Banisters”, ambos lançados em 2021.
Alinhamento:
- “The Grants”
- “Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”
- “Sweet”
- “A&W”
- “Judah Smith Interlude”
- “Candy Necklace (feat. Jon Batiste)”
- “Jon Batiste Interlude”
- “Kintsugi”
- “Fingertips”
- “Paris, Texas (feat. SYML)”
- “Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing (feat. RIOPY)”
- “Let The Light In (feat. Father John Misty)”
- “Margaret (feat. Bleachers)”
- “Fishtail”
- “Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)”
- “Taco Truck x VB”
