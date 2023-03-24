Chegou esta sexta-feira, dia 24 de março, às lojas e às plataformas digitais o nono álbum de estúdio de Lana Del Rey, intitulado “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”.

O novo disco foi produzido pela artista com Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes e Benji e conta com as participações especiais de Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis e SYML.

Do álbum já foram retirados os singles “Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, “A&W” e o mais recente “The Grants". "Candy Necklace", com Jon Batiste", será a próxima aposta.

“Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” sucede aos álbuns “Chemtrails over the Country Club” e “Blue Banisters”, ambos lançados em 2021.

Alinhamento:

  1. “The Grants”
  2. “Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”
  3. “Sweet”
  4. “A&W”
  5. “Judah Smith Interlude”
  6. “Candy Necklace (feat. Jon Batiste)”
  7. “Jon Batiste Interlude”
  8. “Kintsugi”
  9. “Fingertips”
  10. “Paris, Texas (feat. SYML)”
  11. “Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing (feat. RIOPY)”
  12. “Let The Light In (feat. Father John Misty)”
  13. “Margaret (feat. Bleachers)”
  14. “Fishtail”
  15. “Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)”
  16. “Taco Truck x VB”

