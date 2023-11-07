ALINHAMENTO:

I ato
Nothing Really Matters
Everybody
Into the Groove
Burning Up
Open Your Heart
Holiday

II ato
Live to Tell
The Ritual
Like a Prayer

III ato
Erotica
Justify My Love
Hung Up
Bad Girl

IV ato
Vogue
Human Nature
Crazy for You

V ato
The Beast Within
Die Another Day
Don't Tell Me
Mother and Father
Sôdade (versão de Cesária Évora)
I Will Survive (versão de Gloria Gaynor)
La Isla Bonita
Don't Cry for Me Argentina

VI ato
Bedtime Story
Ray of Light
Rain

Encore
Bitch I'm Madonna
Celebration

