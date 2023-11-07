Madonna atuou esta segunda-feira, dia 6 de novembro, na Altice Arena, em Lisboa. Durante duas horas, a "rainha da pop" viajou pelos 40 anos da sua carreira e surpreendeu com um espetáculo pensado ao detalhe. Veja os melhores momentos no vídeo.
ALINHAMENTO:
I ato
Nothing Really Matters
Everybody
Into the Groove
Burning Up
Open Your Heart
Holiday
II ato
Live to Tell
The Ritual
Like a Prayer
III ato
Erotica
Justify My Love
Hung Up
Bad Girl
IV ato
Vogue
Human Nature
Crazy for You
V ato
The Beast Within
Die Another Day
Don't Tell Me
Mother and Father
Sôdade (versão de Cesária Évora)
I Will Survive (versão de Gloria Gaynor)
La Isla Bonita
Don't Cry for Me Argentina
VI ato
Bedtime Story
Ray of Light
Rain
Encore
Bitch I'm Madonna
Celebration
Os temas quentes do cinema, da TV e da música!
Ative as notificações do SAPO Mag.
-
45 IN THE NIGHT24 fev 2024ALTICE ARENA
-
CALEMA 15 ANOS DE CARREIRA -THE STARS OF THE SOUTH13 abr 2024ALTICE ARENA
-
SLOW J08 mar 2024ALTICE ARENA
-
QUINTA DA REGALEIRA - VISITAS LIVRESDiariamenteSINTRA
Comentários