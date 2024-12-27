Todos os anos, há álbum que conquistam milhares de pessoas em todo o mundo - com a era dos serviços de streaming, para lá das vendas físicas, os discos somam milhares de reproduções.

Se no início dos anos 1950 e 1960, as bandas sonoras dos filmes mais populares e os discos gravados pelos elencos dos musicais da Broadway dominavam os tops, nos últimos 20 anos, os rankings passaram a ser liderados por estrelas da pop e do hip-hop, como Adele, Taylor Swift ou Drake.

Com base nos dados partilhados pela Billboard e nos registos da Nielsen SoundScan (que começou a analisar as vendas em 1992) partilhados pela Business Insider e pelo BuzzFeed, o SAPO Mag mostra-lhe o álbum mais vendido no ano em que nasceu.

Veja na lista o disco mais vendido no ano em que nasceu:

1956-1959:

1956: Harry Belafonte — "Calypso"

1957: "My Fair Lady (Original Broadway Cast)"

1958: "My Fair Lady (Original Broadway Cast)"

1959: Henry Mancini — "Music from Peter Gunn"

1960-1969

1960: "The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)"

1961: "Camelot (Original Broadway Cast)"

1962: "West Side Story (Soundtrack)"

1963: "West Side Story (Soundtrack)"

1964: "Hello, Dolly! (Original Broadway Cast)"

1965: "Mary Poppins (Original Soundtrack)"

1966: Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass — "Whipped Cream & Other Delights"

1967: The Monkees — "More of The Monkees"

1968: The Jimmy Hendrix Experience — "Are You Experienced"

1969: Iron Butterfly — "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida"

1970-1979

1970: Simon and Garfunkel — "Bridge over Troubled Water"

1971: "Jesus Christ Superstar"

1972: Neil Young — "Harvest"

1973: War — "The World Is a Ghetto"

1974: Elton John — "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

1975: Elton John — "Elton John's Greatest Hits"

1976: Peter Frampton — "Frampton Comes Alive!"

1977: Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours"

1978: "Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track"

1979: Billy Joel — "52nd Street"

1980-1989

1980: Pink Floyd — "The Wall"

1981: REO Speedwagon — "Hi Infidelity"

1982: Asia — "Asia"

1983: Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

1984: Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

1985: Bruce Springsteen — "Born in the U.S.A."

1986: Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston"

1987: Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet"

1988: George Michael — "Faith"

1989: Bobby Brown — "Don't Be Cruel"

1990-1999

1990: Janet Jackson — "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814"

1991: Mariah Carey — "Mariah Carey"

1992: Billy Ray Cyrus — "Some Gave All"

1993: Whitney Houston/Various Artists — "The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album"

1994: Elton John/Hans Zimmer — "The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack"

1995: Hootie and the Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View"

1996: Alanis Morissette — "Jagged Little Pill"

1997: Spice Girls — "Spice"

1998: James Horner and Celine Dion — "Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture"

1999: Backstreet Boys — "Millennium"

2000-2009

2000: NSYNC — "No Strings Attached"

2001: Linkin Park — "Hybrid Theory"

2002: Eminem — "The Eminem Show"

2003: 50 Cent — "Get Rich or Die Tryin'"

2004: Usher — "Confessions"

2005: Mariah Carey — "The Emancipation of Mimi"

2006: "High School Musical" (Soundtrack)

2007: Josh Groban — "Noël"

2008: Lil Wayne — "Tha Carter III"

2009: Taylor Swift — "Fearless"

2010-2018

2010: Eminem — "Recovery"

2011: Adele — "21"

2012: Adele — "21"

2013: Justin Timberlake — "The 20/20 Experience"

2014: Taylor Swift — "1989"

2015: Adele — "25"

2016: Drake — "Views"

2017: Ed Sheeran - "Divide"

2018: Drake - "Scorpion"