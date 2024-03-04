Depois de triunfar nos ARIA Awards de 2023, Troye Sivan lidera a corrida aos Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards de 2024, marcado para o dia 26 de março, em Sydney.
O cantor australiano está na corrida aos galardão de Melhor Álbum com "Something to Give Each Other" e ao prémio Rolling Stone Global - Kylie Minogue, Tones And I, The Teskey Brothers, Dom Dolla, DMA’S, Fisher, Vacations e Tame Impala também estão nomeados.
Troye Sivan estreia-se em Portugal em maio, com um concerto no Coliseu dos Recreios, em Lisboa, no dia 29. O espetáculo na capital portuguesa marca o arranque da digressão do álbum "Something to Give Each Other" e é produzida pela Live Nation.
Nas próximas semanas, Troye Sivan deverá anunciar novas datas da digressão.
"Something To Give Each Other" é o terceiro álbum de estúdio do artista e tem conquistado elogios. Aclamado pela revista Time como "a estrela pop perfeita", o cantor está nomeado em duas categorias na edição de 2024 dos Grammys.
Melhor Single
Dom Dolla ft. MK – ‘Rhyme Dust’
Budjerah – ‘Therapy’
Amy Shark – ‘Can I Shower At Yours’
Fisher ft Kita Alexander – ‘Atmosphere’
Peach PRC – ‘Perfect For You’
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘I Used to be Fun’
Lime Cordiale – ‘Colin’
Tkay Maidza ft. Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’
Melhor Novo Artista
- Royel Otis
- Dom Dolla
- Oliver Cronin
- The Rions
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
- GrentPerez
- Blusher
- Old Mervs
Melhor Álbum
- Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving
- G Flip – DRUMMER
- The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts
- The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
- Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other
- Brad Cox – Acres
- Dope Lemon – Kimosabè
- Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie
Rolling Stone Global Award
- Kylie Minogue
- Tones And I
- Troye Sivan
- The Teskey Brothers
- Dom Dolla
- DMA’S
- Fisher
- Vacations
- Tame Impala
Os temas quentes do cinema, da TV e da música!
-
PORTO IN THE NIGHT24 e 25 maiSUPER BOCK ARENA / PAVILHÃO ROSA MOTA
-
MEO MARÉS VIVAS 202419 A 21 JULHOVILA NOVA DE GAIA
-
BRYAN ADAMS - SO HAPPY IT HURTS TOUR20 novMEO ARENA
-
CALEMA 15 ANOS DE CARREIRA -THE STARS OF THE SOUTH12 e 13 abrMEO ARENA
Comentários