Depois de triunfar nos ARIA Awards de 2023, Troye Sivan lidera a corrida aos Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards de 2024, marcado para o dia 26 de março, em Sydney.

O cantor australiano está na corrida aos galardão de Melhor Álbum com "Something to Give Each Other" e ao prémio Rolling Stone Global - Kylie Minogue, Tones And I, The Teskey Brothers, Dom Dolla, DMA’S, Fisher, Vacations e Tame Impala também estão nomeados.

Troye Sivan estreia-se em Portugal em maio, com um concerto no Coliseu dos Recreios, em Lisboa, no dia 29. O espetáculo na capital portuguesa marca o arranque da digressão do álbum "Something to Give Each Other" e é produzida pela Live Nation.

Nas próximas semanas, Troye Sivan deverá anunciar novas datas da digressão.

"Something To Give Each Other" é o terceiro álbum de estúdio do artista e tem conquistado elogios. Aclamado pela revista Time como "a estrela pop perfeita", o cantor está nomeado em duas categorias na edição de 2024 dos Grammys.

Melhor Single

Dom Dolla ft. MK – ‘Rhyme Dust’
Budjerah – ‘Therapy’
Amy Shark – ‘Can I Shower At Yours’
Fisher ft Kita Alexander – ‘Atmosphere’
Peach PRC – ‘Perfect For You’
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘I Used to be Fun’
Lime Cordiale – ‘Colin’
Tkay Maidza ft. Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’

Melhor Novo Artista

  • Royel Otis
  • Dom Dolla
  • Oliver Cronin
  • The Rions
  • Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
  • GrentPerez
  • Blusher
  • Old Mervs

Melhor Álbum

  • Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving
  • G Flip – DRUMMER
  • The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts
  • The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
  • Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other
  • Brad Cox – Acres
  • Dope Lemon – Kimosabè
  • Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie

Rolling Stone Global Award

  • Kylie Minogue
  • Tones And I
  • Troye Sivan
  • The Teskey Brothers
  • Dom Dolla
  • DMA’S
  • Fisher
  • Vacations
  • Tame Impala

