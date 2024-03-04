Depois de triunfar nos ARIA Awards de 2023, Troye Sivan lidera a corrida aos Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards de 2024, marcado para o dia 26 de março, em Sydney.

O cantor australiano está na corrida aos galardão de Melhor Álbum com "Something to Give Each Other" e ao prémio Rolling Stone Global - Kylie Minogue, Tones And I, The Teskey Brothers, Dom Dolla, DMA’S, Fisher, Vacations e Tame Impala também estão nomeados.

Troye Sivan estreia-se em Portugal em maio, com um concerto no Coliseu dos Recreios, em Lisboa, no dia 29. O espetáculo na capital portuguesa marca o arranque da digressão do álbum "Something to Give Each Other" e é produzida pela Live Nation.

Nas próximas semanas, Troye Sivan deverá anunciar novas datas da digressão.

"Something To Give Each Other" é o terceiro álbum de estúdio do artista e tem conquistado elogios. Aclamado pela revista Time como "a estrela pop perfeita", o cantor está nomeado em duas categorias na edição de 2024 dos Grammys.

Melhor Single

Dom Dolla ft. MK – ‘Rhyme Dust’

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’

Amy Shark – ‘Can I Shower At Yours’

Fisher ft Kita Alexander – ‘Atmosphere’

Peach PRC – ‘Perfect For You’

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘I Used to be Fun’

Lime Cordiale – ‘Colin’

Tkay Maidza ft. Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’

Melhor Novo Artista

Royel Otis

Dom Dolla

Oliver Cronin

The Rions

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

GrentPerez

Blusher

Old Mervs

Melhor Álbum

Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving

G Flip – DRUMMER

The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other

Brad Cox – Acres

Dope Lemon – Kimosabè

Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie

Rolling Stone Global Award