Os GLAAD Media Awards continuam a celebrar a representatividade LGBTQIA+ nas histórias que chegam através de filmes, séries, discos, banda desenhada, videojogos e jornalismo.

Os nomeados da 33.ª edição da iniciativa foram revelados esta semana e incluem filmes como "Eternals (Eternos)", "West Side Story", "tick, tick... BOOM!" ou "Mães Paralelas". Nas séries, destacam-se "Love, Victor", "Sex Education", "Pose" ou "Anatomia de Grey". Já Lil Nas X, Elton John, Demi Lovato e St. Vincent estão entre os nomes da música indicados.

A HBO e a HBO Max são as plataformas de streaming mais nomeadas, em 19 categorias, seguidas da Netflix, com 17, e da Hulu, com sete.

Os vencedores serão anunciados em duas cerimónias a decorrer em Los Angeles, a 2 de abril, e em Nova Iorque, a 6 de maio.

Conheça os nomeados das categorias de cinema, TV, música, videojogos e banda desenhada abaixo (lista completa de nomeados aqui).

Filme de grande distribuição:

Eternals (Eternos) (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Amazon Studios)

Os Mitchell contra as Máquinas (Netflix)

tick, tick... BOOM! (Netflix)

West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Filme de distribuição limitada:

Breaking Fast (Vertical Entertainment)

Gossamer Folds (Indican Pictures)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (Wolfe Video)

Mães Paralelas (Sony Pictures Classics)

Plan B (Hulu)

Port Authority (Momentum Pictures)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)

Tu Me Manques (Dark Star Pictures)

Twilight's Kiss (Strand Releasing)

Documentário:

Changing the Game (Hulu)

Cured (PBS)

Flee (NEON)

The Lady and The Dale (HBO)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

Pier Kids (PBS)

Pray Away: Prece Antigay (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

Série de Comédia:

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu/Disney+)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Special (Netflix)

Twenties (BET)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Série de Drama:

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max/HBO Portugal)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Anatomia de Grey (ABC/FOX)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Pose (FX/HBO Portugal)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Supergirl (The CW)

Nova Série:

4400 (The CW)

Chucky (Syfy/USA Network)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harlem (Prime Video)

The Long Call (BritBox)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

With Love (Prime Video)

Y: O Último Homem (FX/Disney+)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Telefilme:

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

Trilogia Rua do Medo (Netflix)

Nash Bridges (USA Network)

Solteiro até no Natal (Netflix)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Série de Antologia:

Dopesick (Hulu)

Halston (Netflix)

It's a Sin (HBO Max/HBO Portugal)

Little Birds (Starz)

Love Life (HBO Max/HBO Portugal)

Master of None (Netflix)

Rurangi (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Vigil (Peacock)

The White Lotus (HBO Portugal)

Reality Show:

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

We're Here (HBO)

Programa Infantil:

Berry Bounty Banquet Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (YouTube Kids)

Os Fantasmas da Cidade(Netflix)

Family Day Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Gonzo-rella Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

Joie de Jonathan Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Rugrats (Paramount+)

Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network/HBO Max)

EUA: Lições de Cidadania (Netflix)

Whatever Floats Your Float Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu/Peacock)

Programa para a família:

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

O Mundo dos Centauros (Netflix)

O Clube das Babysitters (Netflix)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Manlee Men Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix)

Artista Musical:

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records)

BROCKHAMPTON, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE (RCA Records/Question Everything)

Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over (Island Records)

Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (Interscope Records)

Halsey, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol Records)

Kaytranada, Intimidated (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Columbia Records)

Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out (BMG)

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep (Transgressive Records)

St. Vincent, Daddy's Home (Loma Vista Recordings)

Novo Artista Musical:

Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)

Asiahn, The Interlude (Third&Hayden/Motown)

girl in red, if i could make it go quiet (AWAL)

Jake Wesley Rogers, Pluto (Facet/Warner Records)

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Lauren Jauregui, Prelude (Attunement Records/AWAL)

Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Lucy Dacus, Home Video (Matador Records)

VINCINT, There Will Be Tears (Vincint Cannady)

Videojogo:

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (ManaVoid Entertainment/Skybound Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Unpacking (Witch Beam /Humble Games)

UNSIGHTED (Studio Pixel Punk /Humble Games)

Revista de banda desenhada:

Aquaman: The Becoming, de Brandon Thomas, Diego Olortegui, Skylar Patridge, Scott Koblish, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Alex Guimarães, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

Barbalien: Red Planet, de Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Jordie Bellaire, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

Crush & Lobo, de Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan, Tamra Bonvillain, Nick Filardi, Ariana Maher (DC Comics)

The Dreaming: Waking Hours, de G. Willow Wilson, Javier Rodriguez, Nick Robles, M.K. Perker, Matheus Lopes, Chris Sotomayor, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy, de Al Ewing, Juann Cabal, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, Cory Petit (Marvel Comics)

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, by Tee Franklin, Max Sarin, Erich Owen, Marissa Louise, Taylor Esposito (DC Comics)

Killer Queens, de David M. Booher, Claudia Balboni, Harry Saxon, Lucas Gattoni (Dark Horse Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, de Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Ray-Anthony Height, Federico Sabbatini, Victor Olazaba, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Son of Kal-El, de Tom Taylor, John Timms, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Steve Pugh, Clayton Henry, Gabe Eltaeb, Hi-Fi, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Steve Buccellato, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics)

Wynd, de James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)

Novela gráfica:

Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms, de Crystal Frasier, Val Wise, Oscar O. Jupiter (Oni Press)

DC Pride [antologia] (DC Comics)

Eighty Days, de A.C. Esguerra (Archaia/BOOM! Studios)

The Girl from the Sea, de Molly Ostertag, Maarta Laiho (Graphix/Scholastic)

Girl Haven, de Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter, Joamette Gil (Oni Press)

I Am Not Starfire, de Mariko Tamaki, Yoshi Yoshitani, Aditya Bidikar (DC Comics)

Marvel's Voices: Pride [antologia] (Marvel Comics)

Renegade Rule, de Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, Sam Beck, Jim Campbell (Dark Horse Comics)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, de Alison Bechdel, Holly Rae Taylor (Mariner Books/HMH)

Shadow Life, de Hiromi Goto, Ann Xu (First Second/Macmillan)