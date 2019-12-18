Consegue lembrar-se das 25 canções que marcaram 2019? Se a resposta for não, o DJ Earworm dá uma ajuda. Como já é tradição, todos os anos, desde 2007, o produtor edita o vídeo “The United State of Pop”, uma mixórdia com as canções que estiveram no top da Billboard durante o ano.
Em apenas três minutos e 17 segundos, o DJ e produtor passa em revista as 25 canções que conquistaram o top norte-americano em 2019. "7 Rings", de Ariana Grande, "Sweet But Psycho", de Ava Max, "Bad Guy", de Billie Eilish, "Señorita", de Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, "Truth Hurts", de Lizzo, e " Wow.", de Post Malone, são algumas das canções que fazem parte do remix.
O "Mashup - United State of Pop 2019 (Run Away)" conta ainda com temas de Benny Blanco, Drake, Ed Sheeran, J. Cole, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Panic! At The Disco, entre outros.
Ouça o mashup:
LISTA DE CANÇÕES:
Ariana Grande - 7 Rings
Ava Max - Sweet But Psycho
featuring Halsey and Khalid - Eastside
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Chris Brown and Drake - No Guidance
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Halsey - Without Me
J. Cole - Middle Child
Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Khalid - Better
Khalid and Disclosure - Talk
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Lizzo - good as hell
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Maroon 5 - Memories
Meek Mill and Drake - Going Bad
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Post Malone - Circles
Post Malone - Wow.
Post Malone and Swae Lee - Sunflower
Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - Señorita
Comentários