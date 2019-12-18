Consegue lembrar-se das 25 canções que marcaram 2019? Se a resposta for não, o DJ Earworm dá uma ajuda. Como já é tradição, todos os anos, desde 2007, o produtor edita o vídeo “The United State of Pop”, uma mixórdia com as canções que estiveram no top da Billboard durante o ano.

Em apenas três minutos e 17 segundos, o DJ e produtor passa em revista as 25 canções que conquistaram o top norte-americano em 2019. "7 Rings⁣", de Ariana Grande, "Sweet But Psycho⁣", de Ava Max, "Bad Guy⁣", de Billie Eilish, "Señorita", de Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, "Truth Hurts⁣", de Lizzo, e " Wow.⁣", de Post Malone, são algumas das canções que fazem parte do remix.

O "Mashup - United State of Pop 2019 (Run Away)" conta ainda com temas de Benny Blanco, Drake, Ed Sheeran, J. Cole, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Panic! At The Disco, entre outros.

Ouça o mashup:

LISTA DE CANÇÕES:

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings⁣
Ava Max - Sweet But Psycho⁣
featuring Halsey and Khalid - Eastside⁣
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy⁣
Chris Brown and Drake - No Guidance⁣
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care⁣
Halsey - Without Me⁣
J. Cole - Middle Child⁣
Jonas Brothers - Sucker⁣
Khalid - Better⁣
Khalid and Disclosure - Talk⁣
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow⁣
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved⁣
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road⁣
Lizzo - good as hell⁣
Lizzo - Truth Hurts⁣
Maroon 5 - Memories⁣
Meek Mill and Drake - Going Bad⁣
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes⁣
Post Malone - Circles⁣
Post Malone - Wow.⁣
Post Malone and Swae Lee - Sunflower⁣
Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger⁣
Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me⁣
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - Señorita

