Consegue lembrar-se das 25 canções que marcaram 2019? Se a resposta for não, o DJ Earworm dá uma ajuda. Como já é tradição, todos os anos, desde 2007, o produtor edita o vídeo “The United State of Pop”, uma mixórdia com as canções que estiveram no top da Billboard durante o ano.

Em apenas três minutos e 17 segundos, o DJ e produtor passa em revista as 25 canções que conquistaram o top norte-americano em 2019. "7 Rings⁣", de Ariana Grande, "Sweet But Psycho⁣", de Ava Max, "Bad Guy⁣", de Billie Eilish, "Señorita", de Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, "Truth Hurts⁣", de Lizzo, e " Wow.⁣", de Post Malone, são algumas das canções que fazem parte do remix.

O "Mashup - United State of Pop 2019 (Run Away)" conta ainda com temas de Benny Blanco, Drake, Ed Sheeran, J. Cole, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Panic! At The Disco, entre outros.

Ouça o mashup:

LISTA DE CANÇÕES:

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings⁣

Ava Max - Sweet But Psycho⁣

featuring Halsey and Khalid - Eastside⁣

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy⁣

Chris Brown and Drake - No Guidance⁣

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care⁣

Halsey - Without Me⁣

J. Cole - Middle Child⁣

Jonas Brothers - Sucker⁣

Khalid - Better⁣

Khalid and Disclosure - Talk⁣

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow⁣

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved⁣

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road⁣

Lizzo - good as hell⁣

Lizzo - Truth Hurts⁣

Maroon 5 - Memories⁣

Meek Mill and Drake - Going Bad⁣

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes⁣

Post Malone - Circles⁣

Post Malone - Wow.⁣

Post Malone and Swae Lee - Sunflower⁣

Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger⁣

Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me⁣

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - Señorita