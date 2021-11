epa09581021 Thousands of musicians participate in the concert 'Venezuela, the largest orchestra in the world', in the honor yard of the Military Academy of Caracas; in Caracas, Venezuela, 13 November 2021. The System of Children and Youth Orchestras of Venezuela performed a concert with more than 12,000 musicians in an attempt to seek the Guinness World Record with the 'largest orchestra in the world' performing the Slavic March by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. EPA/RAYNER PENA R.

Lusa