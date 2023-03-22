"This is Going to Hurt " e "The Responder", séries da BBC, lideraram a corrida aos BAFTA Television Awards com seis nomeações cada. A lista de nomeados foi anunciada esta quarta-feira, dia 22 de março, e os vencedores serão conhecidos na cerimónia marcada para 14 de maio.

Já "Bad Sisters" e "Slow Horses", da Apple TV+, "The Crown", da Netflix, e "The English", da BBC, estão nomeadas em cinco categorias.

No total, a BBC segue na frente da corrida com 81 nomeações, seguida pelo Channel 4 que soma 33. Já a Netflix concorre em 24 categorias, seguida pelo canal ITV (19), Apple TV+ (15), Sky (14) e Disney+ (oito).

LISTA DE NOMEADOS:

Veja aqui a lista completa de nomeados.

Melhor série de drama

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Melhor minissérie

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This Is Going to Hurt

Melhor série internacional

The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer – Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Melhor atriz principal

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Melhor ator principal

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Melhor atriz secundária

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Melhor ator secundário