"This is Going to Hurt " e "The Responder", séries da BBC, lideraram a corrida aos BAFTA Television Awards com seis nomeações cada. A lista de nomeados foi anunciada esta quarta-feira, dia 22 de março, e os vencedores serão conhecidos na cerimónia marcada para 14 de maio.

Já "Bad Sisters" e "Slow Horses", da Apple TV+, "The Crown", da Netflix,  e "The English", da BBC, estão nomeadas em cinco categorias. 

No total, a BBC segue na frente da corrida com 81 nomeações, seguida pelo Channel 4 que soma 33. Já a Netflix concorre em 24 categorias, seguida pelo canal ITV (19), Apple TV+ (15), Sky (14) e Disney+ (oito).

LISTA DE NOMEADOS:

Veja aqui a lista completa de nomeados.

Melhor série de drama

  • Bad Sisters
  • The Responder
  • Sherwood
  • Somewhere Boy

Melhor minissérie

  • A Spy Among Friends
  • Mood
  • The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
  • This Is Going to Hurt

Melhor série internacional

  • The Bear (Disney+)
  • Dahmer – Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
  • Wednesday (Netflix)
  • Oussekine (Itineraire)
  • Pachinko (Apple TV+)
  • The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Melhor atriz principal

  • Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)
  • Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)
  • Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)
  • Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Melhor ator principal

  • Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)
  • Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)
  • Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)
  • Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Melhor atriz secundária

  • Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)
  • Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)
  • Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)
  • Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)
  • Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Melhor ator secundário

  • Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)
  • Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)
  • Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
  • Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

