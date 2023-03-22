"This is Going to Hurt " e "The Responder", séries da BBC, lideraram a corrida aos BAFTA Television Awards com seis nomeações cada. A lista de nomeados foi anunciada esta quarta-feira, dia 22 de março, e os vencedores serão conhecidos na cerimónia marcada para 14 de maio.
Já "Bad Sisters" e "Slow Horses", da Apple TV+, "The Crown", da Netflix, e "The English", da BBC, estão nomeadas em cinco categorias.
No total, a BBC segue na frente da corrida com 81 nomeações, seguida pelo Channel 4 que soma 33. Já a Netflix concorre em 24 categorias, seguida pelo canal ITV (19), Apple TV+ (15), Sky (14) e Disney+ (oito).
LISTA DE NOMEADOS:
Veja aqui a lista completa de nomeados.
Melhor série de drama
- Bad Sisters
- The Responder
- Sherwood
- Somewhere Boy
Melhor minissérie
- A Spy Among Friends
- Mood
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
- This Is Going to Hurt
Melhor série internacional
- The Bear (Disney+)
- Dahmer – Monstro: A História de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
- Oussekine (Itineraire)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Melhor atriz principal
- Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)
- Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)
- Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)
- Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)
Melhor ator principal
- Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)
- Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)
- Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Melhor atriz secundária
- Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)
- Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)
- Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)
- Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)
- Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)
Melhor ator secundário
- Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)
- Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)
- Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
- Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Comentários