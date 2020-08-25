A temporada completa da nova série musical "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" estreou a 7 de agosto na HBO Portugal. A série já foi renovada para uma segunda temporada, mas antes da estreia dos novos episódios pode ouvir nos serviços de streaming a banda sonora, interpretada pelo elenco.
"All Of Me", "I Wanna Dance with Somebody", "American Pie", "Sucker", "Mad World", "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" e "I Put a Spell On You" são algumas das canções.
Em "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist", Zoey Clarke, uma especialista em programação começa a ouvir as canções que refletem os sentimentos e o estado de espírito das pessoas que a rodeiam. "Se há uma música no seu coração, ela irá entrar na sua cabeça. Jane Levy protagoniza esta série no papel de Zoey Clarke, uma especialista em programação que trabalha em São Francisco. Após um evento estranho, Zoey, que sempre preferiu podcasts a músicas pop, começa a ouvir as necessidades, pensamentos e desejos mais íntimos das pessoas à sua volta, como a sua família e colegas de trabalho, mas também de estranhos, através de músicas populares", explica a HBO Portugal.
No início da série, a protagonista "pondera a sua própria sanidade, mas depois de receber orientações do seu vizinho com habilidades musicais, Mo, e de fazer uma descoberta junto do seu pai doente, logo percebe que esta maldição indesejada pode ser um presente maravilhoso, que a leva a conectar-se ao mundo como nunca o tinha feito".
"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" é protagonizada por Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, com Peter Gallagher e Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham é uma convidada especial.
LISTA DE CANÇÕES DA PRIMEIRA TEMPORADA:
Episódio 1 - "Pilot"
- "Angel of the Morning" by Juice Newton (Mo)
- "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by Wham! (Mo)
- "Morning Has Broken" by Eleanor Farjeon (Mo)
- "Good Morning" by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed (Mo)
- "All By Myself" by Eric Carmen (Lonely Woman)
- "Whatta Man" by Salt-N-Pepa (Three Oogling Women)
- "Help!" by The Beatles (San Francisco Crowd)
- "Lean On Me" by Alex Withers (Mo)
- "Mad World" by Tears For Fears (Simon)
- "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khalid (Lief)
- "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper (Mitch)
- "I Think I Love You" by The Partridge Family (Max)
Episódio 2 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Best Friend"
- "I've Got The Music In Me" by Kiki Dee (Zoey)
- "Sucker" by The Jonas Brothers (Max)
- "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston (Crowd)
- "Moondance" by Van Morrison (Mitch)
Episódio 3 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Boss"
- "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by The Rolling Stones (Joan)
- "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" by The Bee Gees (Maggie)
- "Superstar" from Jesus Christ Superstar (Coders)
- "NO" by Meghan Trainor (Simon)
- "Roar" by Katy Perry (Joan)
Episódio 4 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Neighbor"
- "Great Pretender" by The Platters (Mo)
- "Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett (Bonnie)
- "Kokomo" by The Beach Boys (Bonnie)
- "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus (Joan)
- "This Little Light of Mine" by Harry Dixon Loes (Mo)
Episódio 5 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Failure"
- "Just Give Me A Reason" by Pink (featuring Nate Ruess) (David and Emily)
- "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)" by the Beastie Boys (David)
- "Everybody Hurts" by R.E.M. (Lief)
- "It's Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers (Mitch)
- "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" by The Clash (Simon)
Episódio 6 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Night Out"
- "You Give Love A Bad Name" by Bon Jovi (Autumn)
- "Tik Tok" by Ke$ha (Joan)
- "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child (Jessica)
- "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers (Max)
Episódio 7 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Confession"
- "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley (Maggie)
- "If I Can't Have You" by Shawn Mendes (Max)
- "Don't Speak" by No Doubt (Tobin)
- "Bailamos" by Enrique Iglesias (Mo and Eddie)
- "I Put a Spell On You" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins (Lief)
Episódio 8 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Glitch"(Every Song Sung By Zoey)
- "Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley
- "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by Jimmy Boyd
- "Pressure" by Billy Joel
- "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz
- "I Want You To Want Me" by Cheap Trick
- "How Do I Live?" by LeAnn Rimes
Episódio 9 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Silence"
- "The Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel (Howie and Mitch)
- "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls (Emily)
- "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten (Abigail)
- "The Trouble With Love Is" by Kelly Clarkson (Mo)
- "Happier" by Marshmello (featuring Bastille) (Simon and Jessica)
Episódio 10 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Outburst"
- "Here I Go Again On My Own" by Whitesnake (Simon and Max)
- "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green (Lief)
- "Mad World" by Tears For Fears (Simon)
- "The Boy Is Mine" by Brandy & Monica (Joan and Ava)
- "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran (Maggie and Mitch)
Episódio 11 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Mother"
- "We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" by The Animals (Maggie, David, and crowd)
- "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone (Deb)
- "All Out of Love" by Air Supply/"Bye Bye Bye" by *NSYNC (Lief and Max)
- "Issues" by Julia Michaels (Mo)
- "Get Together" by The Youngbloods (Joan and Ava)
Episódio 12 - "Zoey's Extraordinary Dad"
- "Bad Moon Rising" by Credence Clearwater Revival (Zoey)
- "Jealous" by Nick Jonas (Simon)
- "I Will Follow Him" by Peggy March (Mo)
- "All Of Me" by John Legend (Max)
- "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" by Pitbull (Max)
- "Lullaby (Goodnight My Angel)" by Billy Joel (Mitch and David)
- "Dream A Little Dream Of Me" (Maggie)
- "American Pie" by Don McLean (The cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
