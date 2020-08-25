A temporada completa da nova série musical "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" estreou a 7 de agosto na HBO Portugal. A série já foi renovada para uma segunda temporada, mas antes da estreia dos novos episódios pode ouvir nos serviços de streaming a banda sonora, interpretada pelo elenco.

"All Of Me", "I Wanna Dance with Somebody", "American Pie", "Sucker", "Mad World", "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" e "I Put a Spell On You" são algumas das canções.