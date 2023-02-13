"I give up" é o mais recente single de Noble e o videoclipe do tema já se encontra disponível no Youtube. A nova canção do artista "explora a dor e a mágoa que sempre acompanham os momentos finais de uma relação onde o amor já não é suficiente", descreve o comunicado.
O novo single conta com letra de Noble, que se voltou a juntar a Rui Saraiva. "Com um pano de fundo pintado de leve pelos tons melancólicos do piano e pelas progressões da secção de cordas que dominam os momentos de maior carga emocional na segunda metade da faixa. A pairar sobre as composições instrumentais está a voz de Noble, dominada pela amargura de uma separação iminente, mas sempre decisiva e segura na entrega", resume a editora do músico.
LETRA:
I never saw it coming
Got me blindsided
When you said that you were tired
"I quit" and with a shrug you closed your eyes
But maybe, just maybe's for the best
Cause I give up
I give up
I wish you good luck
But, darling I give up
It hurts so bad
I never felt so sad
But, darling I give up
You deserve better
Something I can't provide
I wish you were still the one but our love is a lie
I never meant to break you
And I hate to see you cry
If only it was easier to say goodbye
Cause I give up
I give up
I wish you good luck
But, darling I give up
It hurts so bad
I never felt so sad
But, darling I give up
I'm sorry I hurt you
I'm sorry I hurt you
But I give up
I give up
I wish you good luck
But, darling I give up
Oh, I give up
I give up
I wish you good luck
But, darling I give up
It hurts so bad
I never felt so sad
But I give up
I give up… on us
