"I give up" é o mais recente single de Noble e o videoclipe do tema já se encontra disponível no Youtube. A nova canção do artista "explora a dor e a mágoa que sempre acompanham os momentos finais de uma relação onde o amor já não é suficiente", descreve o comunicado.

O novo single conta com letra de Noble, que se voltou a juntar a Rui Saraiva. "Com um pano de fundo pintado de leve pelos tons melancólicos do piano e pelas progressões da secção de cordas que dominam os momentos de maior carga emocional na segunda metade da faixa. A pairar sobre as composições instrumentais está a voz de Noble, dominada pela amargura de uma separação iminente, mas sempre decisiva e segura na entrega", resume a editora do músico.

VEJA AQUI O VÍDEO.

LETRA:

I never saw it coming

Got me blindsided

When you said that you were tired

"I quit" and with a shrug you closed your eyes

But maybe, just maybe's for the best

Cause I give up

I give up

I wish you good luck

But, darling I give up

It hurts so bad

I never felt so sad

But, darling I give up

You deserve better

Something I can't provide

I wish you were still the one but our love is a lie

I never meant to break you

And I hate to see you cry

If only it was easier to say goodbye

Cause I give up

I give up

I wish you good luck

But, darling I give up

It hurts so bad

I never felt so sad

But, darling I give up

I'm sorry I hurt you

I'm sorry I hurt you

But I give up

I give up

I wish you good luck

But, darling I give up

Oh, I give up

I give up

I wish you good luck

But, darling I give up

It hurts so bad

I never felt so sad

But I give up

I give up… on us