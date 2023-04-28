Os The National editam esta sexta-feira, dia 28 de abril, "First Two Pages of Frankenstein". O novo álbum da banda conta com a participação de Taylor Swift no tema "The Alcott".

A nova parceria entre a artista norte-americana e o grupo de 28 Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Bryan Devendorf e Scott Devendorf sucede a "coney island", single do disco "evermore" (2020).

No total, o disco conta com 11 canções produzidas pela banda nos Long Pond Studios, em Nova Iorque. Phoebe Bridgers e Sufjan Stevens também colaboraram em dois temas.

LETRA DE "The Alcott"

I get myself twisted in threads to meet you at The Alcott

I go to the corner in the back where you'd always be

And there you are sitting as usual with your golden notebook

Writing something about someone who used to be me

And the last thing you wanted

Is the first thing I do

I tell you my problems

You tell me the truth

It's the last thing you wanted

It's the first thing I do

I tell you that I think I'm falling

Back in love with you

I sit there silently waiting for you to look up

I see you smile when you see it's me

I had to do something to break into your golden thinking

How many times will I do this and you'll still believe?

It's the last thing you wanted

Tell me which side are you on, dear

It's the first thing you do

Give me some tips to forget you

You tell me your problems

Have I become one of your problems?

And I tell you the truth

Could it be easy this once?

It's the last thing you wanted

Everything that’s mine is a landmine

It's the first thing I do

Did my love aid and abet you?

I tell you that I think I'm falling

Back in love with you

And I'll ruin it all over

I'll ruin it for you

I'll ruin it all over

And over, like I always do

Why don’t you

I'll ruin it all over

Rain on my parade

I'll ruin it for you

Shred my evening gown

I'll ruin it all over Read my sentence out loud

And over, like I always do

Cuz I love this curse on our house

It's the last thing I wanted

Tell me which side are you on, dear

It's the first thing I do

Give me some tips to forget you

I tell you my problems

Have I become one of your problems?

And you tell me the truth

It's the last thing I wanted

Everything that’s mine is a landmine

It's the first thing I do

Did my love aid and abet you?

I tell you that I think I'm falling

Back in love

Back in love

Back in love with you

Back in love with you