Os The National editam esta sexta-feira, dia 28 de abril, "First Two Pages of Frankenstein". O novo álbum da banda conta com a participação de Taylor Swift no tema "The Alcott".
A nova parceria entre a artista norte-americana e o grupo de 28 Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Bryan Devendorf e Scott Devendorf sucede a "coney island", single do disco "evermore" (2020).
No total, o disco conta com 11 canções produzidas pela banda nos Long Pond Studios, em Nova Iorque. Phoebe Bridgers e Sufjan Stevens também colaboraram em dois temas.
LETRA DE "The Alcott"
I get myself twisted in threads to meet you at The Alcott
I go to the corner in the back where you'd always be
And there you are sitting as usual with your golden notebook
Writing something about someone who used to be me
And the last thing you wanted
Is the first thing I do
I tell you my problems
You tell me the truth
It's the last thing you wanted
It's the first thing I do
I tell you that I think I'm falling
Back in love with you
I sit there silently waiting for you to look up
I see you smile when you see it's me
I had to do something to break into your golden thinking
How many times will I do this and you'll still believe?
It's the last thing you wanted
Tell me which side are you on, dear
It's the first thing you do
Give me some tips to forget you
You tell me your problems
Have I become one of your problems?
And I tell you the truth
Could it be easy this once?
It's the last thing you wanted
Everything that’s mine is a landmine
It's the first thing I do
Did my love aid and abet you?
I tell you that I think I'm falling
Back in love with you
And I'll ruin it all over
I'll ruin it for you
I'll ruin it all over
And over, like I always do
Why don’t you
I'll ruin it all over
Rain on my parade
I'll ruin it for you
Shred my evening gown
I'll ruin it all over Read my sentence out loud
And over, like I always do
Cuz I love this curse on our house
It's the last thing I wanted
Tell me which side are you on, dear
It's the first thing I do
Give me some tips to forget you
I tell you my problems
Have I become one of your problems?
And you tell me the truth
It's the last thing I wanted
Everything that’s mine is a landmine
It's the first thing I do
Did my love aid and abet you?
I tell you that I think I'm falling
Back in love
Back in love
Back in love with you
Back in love with you
Comentários