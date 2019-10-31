Os MTV Europe Music Awards estão marcados para este domingo, dia 3 de novembro, na FIBES Palácio de Congressos e Exposições de Sevilha, em Espanha. Para se preparar para a gala, aproveite para ouvir na playlist os temas mais populares dos artistas nomeados.

Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift estão na frente da corrida, com 10 nomeações cada, em categorias que incluem Vídeo do Ano, Música do Ano e Melhor Pop. Já Billie Eilish está nomeada para nove galardões, seguida de Lil Nas X (oito).

Halsey (seis), Shawn Mendes (cinco), Camila Cabello (quatro), Cardi B (quatro), J Balvin (quatro), Jonas Brothers (quatro) e os BTS (quatro) também estão entre os artistas mais nomeados.

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT

David CarreiraPlutónioProfJamTayAriana Grande - thank u, nextBillie Eilish - bad guyLil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray CyrusROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El GuinchoTaylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

MELHOR ARTISTA

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MELHOR CANÇÃO

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO

BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

MELHOR ARTISTA POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO AO VIVO

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

MELHOR ARTISTA ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

MELHOR ARTISTA HIP HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

MELHOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

MELHOR ELETRÓNICA

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

MELHOR LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MAIORES FÃS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MELHOR PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

MELHOR WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019