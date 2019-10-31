Os MTV Europe Music Awards estão marcados para este domingo, dia 3 de novembro, na FIBES Palácio de Congressos e Exposições de Sevilha, em Espanha. Para se preparar para a gala, aproveite para ouvir na playlist os temas mais populares dos artistas nomeados.

Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift estão na frente da corrida, com 10 nomeações cada, em categorias que incluem Vídeo do Ano, Música do Ano e Melhor Pop. Já Billie Eilish está nomeada para nove galardões, seguida de Lil Nas X (oito).

Halsey (seis), Shawn Mendes (cinco), Camila Cabello (quatro), Cardi B (quatro), J Balvin (quatro), Jonas Brothers (quatro) e os BTS  (quatro) também estão entre os artistas mais nomeados.

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT
David Carreira
Fernando Daniel - VENCEDOR
Plutónio
ProfJam
TayMELHOR VÍDEO
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

MELHOR ARTISTA
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

MELHOR CANÇÃO
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel

MELHOR ARTISTA POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO AO VIVO
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott

MELHOR ARTISTA ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975

MELHOR ARTISTA HIP HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

MELHOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend

MELHOR ELETRÓNICA
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

MELHOR LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

MAIORES FÃS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

MELHOR PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA

MELHOR WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

