Todos os anos, há álbum que conquistam milhares de pessoas em todo o mundo - com a era dos serviços de streaming, para lá das vendas físicas, os discos somam milhares de reproduções.
Se no início dos anos 1950 e 1960, as bandas sonoras dos filmes mais populares e os discos gravados pelos elencos dos musicais da Broadway dominavam os tops, nos últimos 20 anos, os rankings passaram a ser liderados por estrelas da pop e do hip-hop, como Adele, Taylor Swift ou Drake.
Com base nos dados partilhados pela Billboard e nos registos da Nielsen SoundScan (que começou a analisar as vendas em 1992)partilhados pela Business Insider e pelo BuzzFeed, o SAPO Mag mostra-lhe o álbum mais vendido no ano em que nasceu.
Veja na lista o disco mais vendido no ano em que nasceu:
1956-1959:
1956: Harry Belafonte — "Calypso"
1957: "My Fair Lady (Original Broadway Cast)"
1958: "My Fair Lady (Original Broadway Cast)"
1959: Henry Mancini — "Music from Peter Gunn"
1960-1969
1960: "The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)"
1961: "Camelot (Original Broadway Cast)"
1962: "West Side Story (Soundtrack)"
1963: "West Side Story (Soundtrack)"
1964: "Hello, Dolly! (Original Broadway Cast)"
1965: "Mary Poppins (Original Soundtrack)"
1966: Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass — "Whipped Cream & Other Delights"
1967: The Monkees — "More of The Monkees"
1968: The Jimmy Hendrix Experience — "Are You Experienced"
1969: Iron Butterfly — "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida"
1970-1979
1970: Simon and Garfunkel — "Bridge over Troubled Water"
1971: "Jesus Christ Superstar"
1972: Neil Young — "Harvest"
1973: War — "The World Is a Ghetto"
1974: Elton John — "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"
1975: Elton John — "Elton John's Greatest Hits"
1976: Peter Frampton — "Frampton Comes Alive!"
1977: Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours"
1978: "Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track"
1979: Billy Joel — "52nd Street"
1980-1989
1980: Pink Floyd — "The Wall"
1981: REO Speedwagon — "Hi Infidelity"
1982: Asia — "Asia"
1983: Michael Jackson — "Thriller"
1984: Michael Jackson — "Thriller"
1985: Bruce Springsteen — "Born in the U.S.A."
1986: Whitney Houston — "Whitney Houston"
1987: Bon Jovi — "Slippery When Wet"
1988: George Michael — "Faith"
1989: Bobby Brown — "Don't Be Cruel"
1990-1999
1990: Janet Jackson — "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814"
1991: Mariah Carey — "Mariah Carey"
1992: Billy Ray Cyrus — "Some Gave All"
1993: Whitney Houston/Various Artists — "The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album"
1994: Elton John/Hans Zimmer — "The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack"
1995: Hootie and the Blowfish — "Cracked Rear View"
1996: Alanis Morissette — "Jagged Little Pill"
1997: Spice Girls — "Spice"
1998: James Horner and Celine Dion — "Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture"
1999: Backstreet Boys — "Millennium"
2000-2009
2000: NSYNC — "No Strings Attached"
2001: Linkin Park — "Hybrid Theory"
2002: Eminem — "The Eminem Show"
2003: 50 Cent — "Get Rich or Die Tryin'"
2004: Usher — "Confessions"
2005: Mariah Carey — "The Emancipation of Mimi"
2006: "High School Musical" (Soundtrack)
2007: Josh Groban — "Noël"
2008: Lil Wayne — "Tha Carter III"
2009: Taylor Swift — "Fearless"
2010-2018
2010: Eminem — "Recovery"
2011: Adele — "21"
2012: Adele — "21"
2013: Justin Timberlake — "The 20/20 Experience"
2014: Taylor Swift — "1989"
2015: Adele — "25"
2016: Drake — "Views"
2017: Ed Sheeran - "Divide"
2018: Drake - "Scorpion"
