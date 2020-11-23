Os American Music Awards (AMAs) foram entregues na madrugada deste domingo para segunda-feira, dia 23 de novembro. Taylor Swift, The Weeknd e Dan + Shay foram os principais vencedores da cerimónia - cada um dos artistas arrecadou três galardões.

Taylor Swift dominou nas principais categorias dos American Music Awards - a artista norte-americana venceu o troféu de Artista do Ano, Melhor Videoclip e de Artista Favorita Feminina Pop/Rock. Com os três novos prémios conquistados, a cantora bateu o seu próprio recorde, sendo a artista mais premiada de sempre dos AMAs, com 32 galardões.

Tal como tem acontecido em todas as cerimónias de entrega de prémios, devido à COVID-19, os American Music Awards seguiram à risca todos os protocolos de segurança. A cerimónia contou com um público limitado, tendo sido realizados testes a todos os participantes.

A cerimónia dos AMAs incluiu atuações de Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber , Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez com Maluma, The Weeknd com Kenny G, BTS , Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa e Dan + Shay, entre outros.

LISTA DE VENCEDORES:

ARTISTA DO ANO

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift – VENCEDORA

The Weeknd

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DO ANO

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat – VENCEDORA

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLABORAÇÃO DO ANO

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” – VENCEDORES

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

ARTISTA FAVORITO DAS REDES SOCIAIS

BTS – VENCEDORES

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

MELHOR VIDEOCLIP

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan” – VENCEDORA

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber – VENCEDOR

Post Malone

The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMININA FAVORITA – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift – VENCEDORA

DUPLA OU GRUPO FAVORITO – POP/ROCK

BTS – VENCEDORES

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

ÁLBUM FAVORITO – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, Fine Line – VENCEDOR

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

MÚSICA FAVORITA – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” – VENCEDORA

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”