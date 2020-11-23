Os American Music Awards (AMAs) foram entregues na madrugada deste domingo para segunda-feira, dia 23 de novembro. Taylor Swift, The Weeknd e Dan + Shay foram os principais vencedores da cerimónia - cada um dos artistas arrecadou três galardões.
Taylor Swift dominou nas principais categorias dos American Music Awards - a artista norte-americana venceu o troféu de Artista do Ano, Melhor Videoclip e de Artista Favorita Feminina Pop/Rock. Com os três novos prémios conquistados, a cantora bateu o seu próprio recorde, sendo a artista mais premiada de sempre dos AMAs, com 32 galardões.
Tal como tem acontecido em todas as cerimónias de entrega de prémios, devido à COVID-19, os American Music Awards seguiram à risca todos os protocolos de segurança. A cerimónia contou com um público limitado, tendo sido realizados testes a todos os participantes.
A cerimónia dos AMAs incluiu atuações de Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber , Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez com Maluma, The Weeknd com Kenny G, BTS , Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa e Dan + Shay, entre outros.
LISTA DE VENCEDORES:
ARTISTA DO ANO
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift – VENCEDORA
The Weeknd
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DO ANO
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat – VENCEDORA
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLABORAÇÃO DO ANO
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” – VENCEDORES
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
ARTISTA FAVORITO DAS REDES SOCIAIS
BTS – VENCEDORES
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
MELHOR VIDEOCLIP
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “cardigan” – VENCEDORA
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber – VENCEDOR
Post Malone
The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMININA FAVORITA – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift – VENCEDORA
DUPLA OU GRUPO FAVORITO – POP/ROCK
BTS – VENCEDORES
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
ÁLBUM FAVORITO – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles, Fine Line – VENCEDOR
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
MÚSICA FAVORITA – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” – VENCEDORA
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
