A Rolling Stone passou em revista os últimos 24 anos e elegeu os 250 melhores álbuns lançados no século XXI. A lista da revista é liderada por Beyoncé, com "Lemonade", seguida por nomes como Radiohead, Frank Ocean, OutKast, Taylor Swift ou Kendrick Lamar.

"Ao compilar os nossos 250 melhores álbuns do último quarto de século, quisemos mostrar o máximo possível do alcance desta história. Quando tivemos de escolher entre incluir vários álbuns de um mesmo artista ou abrir espaço para um disco que trouxesse algo importante ou interessante para a lista, optámos quase sempre pela segunda hipótese. Ainda assim, esta é uma lista de álbuns, não de artistas, e alguns nomes de peso lançaram LPs tão incríveis que seria impossível ignorá-los", frisa a publicação.

Já "21", de Adele, foi considerado o álbum de maior sucesso do século XXI, de acordo com a revista Billboard.

VEJA A LISTA COMPLETA:

1. Beyoncé - Lemonade

2. Radiohead - Kid A

3. Frank Ocean - Blonde

4. OutKast - Stankonia

5. Taylor Swift - Folklore

6. Kendrick Lamar - good kid, m.A.A.d city

7. SZA - SOS

8. Kanye West - My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

9. Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

10. The Strokes - Is This It

11. D’Angelo - Voodoo

12. Jay-Z - The Blueprint

13. Fiona Apple - The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do

14. The White Stripes, ‘Elephant’

15. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!

16. Beyoncé - Beyoncé

17. Adele - 21

18. Missy Elliott - Under Construction

19. Bob Dylan - Love and Theft

20. Lady Gaga - The Fame Monster

21. Rihanna - Anti

22. Rosalía - El Mal Querer

23. Drake - Take Care

24. David Bowie - Black Star

25. Lorde - Melodrama

26. Amy Winehouse - Back to Black

27. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell

28. Lil Wayne - Tha Carter III

29. SZA - CTRL

30. Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

31. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

32. Madvillan - Madvillany

33. Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly

34. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

35. Charli XCX - Brat

36. Taylor Swift - Red

37. Beyoncé - Renaissance

38. Frank Ocean - Channel Orange

39. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

40. Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

41. Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess

42. The Killers - Hot Fuss

43. Sturgill Simpson - Metamodern Sounds in Country Music

44. Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP

45. Daddy Yankee - Barrio Fino

46. LCD Soundsystem - Sound of Silver

47. Kanye West - The College Dropout

48. Miranda Lambert - Platinum

49. Mitski - Puberty 2

50. Ghostface Killah - Supreme Clientele

51. Robyn - Body Talk

52. Usher - Confessions

53. Paramore - Riot!

54. Jay-Z - The Black Album

55. Radiohead - In Rainbows

56. Clipse - Hell Hath No Fury

57. Arctic Monkeys - AM

58. J Dilla - Donuts

59. M.I.A. - Kala

60. Bruce Springsteen - The Rising

61. Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next

62. Lana Del Rey - Born To Die

63. Daft Punk - Discovery

64. Sleater-Kinney - The Woods

65. Björk - Vespertine

66. Kendrick Lamar - Damn

67. Harry Styles - Harry’s House

68. Green Day - American Idiot

69. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

70. Interpol - Turn on the Bright Lights

71. PJ Harvey - Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea

72. Taylor Swift - 1989

73. Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday

74. One Direction - Four

75. The White Stripes - White Blood Cells

76. Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires of the City

77. Adele - 25

78. Rosalia - Motomami

79. Jason Isbell - Southeastern

80. Britney Spears - Blackout

81. Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago

82. Lady Gaga - Born This Way

83. Kanye West - 808s & Heartbreak

84. Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

85. Parquet Courts - Light Up Gold

86. FKA Twigs - Magdalene

87. Chance the Rapper - Acid Rap

88. Madonna - Music

89. Future - DS2

90. Arcade Fire - Funeral

91. Alicia Keys - Songs in A Minor

92. Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

93. Gorillaz - Demon Days

94. Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

95. Noname - Telefone

96. J Balvin - Energía

97. Young Thug - So Much Fun

98. Sky Ferreira - Night Time, My Time

99. The Weeknd - House of Balloons

100. Burial - Untrue

101. Lil Wayne - Da Drought III

102. Lucy Dacus - Home Video

103. Chris Stapleton - Traveller

104. Brian Wilson - Smile

105. Fiona Apple - Extraordinary Machine

106. Tainy - Data

107. Deftones - White Pony

108. Mountain Goats - Tallahassee

109. Haim - Women In Music Pt. III

110. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

111. Erykah Badu - Mama's Gun

112. Carly Rae Jepsen - Emotion

113. My Chemical Romance - The Black Parade

114. Gillian Welch - Time (The Revelator)

115. Miguel Kaleidoscope Dream

116. Leonard Cohen - Old Ideas

117. Beck - Sea Change

118. Drake - If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

119. Lorde - Pure Heroin

120. Burna Boy - African Giant

121. Eric Church - Chief

122. Maxwell - Blacksummer'snight

123. Spoon - Kill The Moonlight

124. Chief Keef - Finally Rich

125. Tego Calderon - El Abayarde

126. Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

127. Big Thief - U.F.O.F.

128. Solange - A Seat at the Table

129. Justin Timberlake - FutureSex/LoveSounds

130. Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

131. Disclosure - Settle

132. BTS - Map of the Soul: 7

133. Sufjan Stevens - llinois

134. Katy Perry - Teenage Dream

135. Fall Out Boy - From Under The Cork Tree

136. Migos - Culture

137. Pistol Annies - Interstate Gospel

138. Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

139. Rilo Kiley - More Adventurous

140. Juanes - Un Dia Normal

141. Mariah Carey - The Emancipation of Mimi

142. Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe

143. Waxahatchee - St. Cloud

144. Playboi Carti - Die Lit

145. J. Cole - The Off Season

146. Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion

147. Kanye West - Yeezus

148. Tame Impala - Currents

149. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways

150. Destiny's Child - Survivor

151. Stephan Malkmus and the Jicks - Mirror Traffic

152. Rich Gang - Tha Tour Pt. 1

153. Fountains of Wayne - Welcome Interstate Managers

154. Natalia Lafourcade - Hasta La Raiz

155. Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

156. Koffee - Gifted

157. D'Angelo - Black Messiah

158. Courtney Barnett - Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

159. System of A Down - Toxicity

160. Jlin - Black Origami

161. Drive By Truckers - Southern Rock Opera

162. U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind

163. Alabama Shakes - Boys & Girls

164. Missy Elliot - Miss E... So Addictive

165. Brandy Clark - 12 Stories

166. Danny Brown - XXX

167. The Postal Service - Give Up

168. Tierra Whack - Whack World

169. Manu Chao - Próxima Estación: Esperanza

170. My Morning Jacket - It Still Moves

171. Mastodon - Leviathan

172. Common - Like Water for Chocolate

173. Four Tet - Rounds

174. Aaliyah - Aaliyah

175. Girl Talk - Night Ripper

176. Shakira - Laundry Service

177. Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner

178. Father John Misty - I Love You, Honeybear

179. Paul Simon - So Beautiful, So What

180. Killer Mike - R.A.P. Music

181. Boygenius - The Record

182. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium

183. Rapsody - Laia's Wisdom

184. Sonic Youth - Sonic Nurse

185. Sophie 'Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

186. Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer

187. Jamie XX - In Colour

188. Japandroids - Celebration Rock

189. Sean Paul - Dutty Rock

190. Alvvays - Alvvays

191. Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

192. Converge - Jane Doe

193. Feist - Let It Die

194. Travis Scott - Astroworld

195. The Hold Steady - Separation Sunday

196. Taylor Swift - Speak Now

197. Popcaan - Where We Come From

198. Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

199. Cam’ron - Come Home With Me

200. The New Pornographers - Mass Romantic

201. Pusha T - Daytona

202. The Libertines - Up the Bracket

203. 50 Cent - Get Rich or Die Tryin

204. Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

205. The Shins - Oh, Inverted World

206. St. Vincent - St. Vincent

207. Maren Morris - Hero

208. Vince Staples - Suppertime '06'

209. Paul McCartney - Chaos and Creation in the Backyard

210. Joanna Newsom - Ys

211. The Streets - Original Pirate Material

212. Broken Social Scene - You Forgot It In People

213. Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

214. Queens of the Stone Age - Rated R

215. Julieta Venegas - Si

216. Halsey - Manic

217. The Black Keys - Brothers

218. A$AP Rocky - Long Live A$AP

219. Mac Miller - Swimming

220. Pink - M!ssundaztood

221. The National - High Violet

222. Tems - For Broken Ears

223. The Coup - Party Music

224. R.E.M. - Revival

225. Avril Lavigne - Let Go

226. Earl Sweatshirt - Some Rap Songs

227. TV on the Radio - Return to Cookie Mountain

228. Wizkid - Made in Lagos

229. Hop Along - Painted Shut

230. Miley Cyrus - Bangerz

231. Swearin' - Swearin'

232. Khalid - American Teen

233. Mach-Hommy - Pray for Haiti

234. C. Tangana - El Madrileno

235. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

236. Turnstile - Glow On

237. Ashlee Simpson - Autobiography

238. Kurt Vile - Smoking Ring for My Halo

239. Doja Cat - Hot Pink

240. Tyla - Tyla

241. MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks

242. Jenni Rivera - La Gran Senora

243. Pierce the Veil - Collide with the Sky

244. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin - Savage Mode

245. The 1975 - The 1975

246. Saba - Care for Me

247. Tyler Childers - Purgatory

248. Car Seat Headrest - Teens of Denial

249. Marina - Electric Heart

250. N'Sync - No Strings Attached