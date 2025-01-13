A Rolling Stone passou em revista os últimos 24 anos e elegeu os 250 melhores álbuns lançados no século XXI. A lista da revista é liderada por Beyoncé, com "Lemonade", seguida por nomes como Radiohead, Frank Ocean, OutKast, Taylor Swift ou Kendrick Lamar.
"Ao compilar os nossos 250 melhores álbuns do último quarto de século, quisemos mostrar o máximo possível do alcance desta história. Quando tivemos de escolher entre incluir vários álbuns de um mesmo artista ou abrir espaço para um disco que trouxesse algo importante ou interessante para a lista, optámos quase sempre pela segunda hipótese. Ainda assim, esta é uma lista de álbuns, não de artistas, e alguns nomes de peso lançaram LPs tão incríveis que seria impossível ignorá-los", frisa a publicação.
Já "21", de Adele, foi considerado o álbum de maior sucesso do século XXI, de acordo com a revista Billboard.
VEJA A LISTA COMPLETA:
1. Beyoncé - Lemonade
2. Radiohead - Kid A
3. Frank Ocean - Blonde
4. OutKast - Stankonia
5. Taylor Swift - Folklore
6. Kendrick Lamar - good kid, m.A.A.d city
7. SZA - SOS
8. Kanye West - My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
9. Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
10. The Strokes - Is This It
11. D’Angelo - Voodoo
12. Jay-Z - The Blueprint
13. Fiona Apple - The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do
14. The White Stripes, ‘Elephant’
15. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
16. Beyoncé - Beyoncé
17. Adele - 21
18. Missy Elliott - Under Construction
19. Bob Dylan - Love and Theft
20. Lady Gaga - The Fame Monster
21. Rihanna - Anti
22. Rosalía - El Mal Querer
23. Drake - Take Care
24. David Bowie - Black Star
25. Lorde - Melodrama
26. Amy Winehouse - Back to Black
27. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell
28. Lil Wayne - Tha Carter III
29. SZA - CTRL
30. Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
31. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
32. Madvillan - Madvillany
33. Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly
34. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
35. Charli XCX - Brat
36. Taylor Swift - Red
37. Beyoncé - Renaissance
38. Frank Ocean - Channel Orange
39. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
40. Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
41. Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess
42. The Killers - Hot Fuss
43. Sturgill Simpson - Metamodern Sounds in Country Music
44. Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP
45. Daddy Yankee - Barrio Fino
46. LCD Soundsystem - Sound of Silver
47. Kanye West - The College Dropout
48. Miranda Lambert - Platinum
49. Mitski - Puberty 2
50. Ghostface Killah - Supreme Clientele
51. Robyn - Body Talk
52. Usher - Confessions
53. Paramore - Riot!
54. Jay-Z - The Black Album
55. Radiohead - In Rainbows
56. Clipse - Hell Hath No Fury
57. Arctic Monkeys - AM
58. J Dilla - Donuts
59. M.I.A. - Kala
60. Bruce Springsteen - The Rising
61. Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
62. Lana Del Rey - Born To Die
63. Daft Punk - Discovery
64. Sleater-Kinney - The Woods
65. Björk - Vespertine
66. Kendrick Lamar - Damn
67. Harry Styles - Harry’s House
68. Green Day - American Idiot
69. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
70. Interpol - Turn on the Bright Lights
71. PJ Harvey - Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea
72. Taylor Swift - 1989
73. Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday
74. One Direction - Four
75. The White Stripes - White Blood Cells
76. Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires of the City
77. Adele - 25
78. Rosalia - Motomami
79. Jason Isbell - Southeastern
80. Britney Spears - Blackout
81. Bon Iver - For Emma, Forever Ago
82. Lady Gaga - Born This Way
83. Kanye West - 808s & Heartbreak
84. Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
85. Parquet Courts - Light Up Gold
86. FKA Twigs - Magdalene
87. Chance the Rapper - Acid Rap
88. Madonna - Music
89. Future - DS2
90. Arcade Fire - Funeral
91. Alicia Keys - Songs in A Minor
92. Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
93. Gorillaz - Demon Days
94. Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
95. Noname - Telefone
96. J Balvin - Energía
97. Young Thug - So Much Fun
98. Sky Ferreira - Night Time, My Time
99. The Weeknd - House of Balloons
100. Burial - Untrue
101. Lil Wayne - Da Drought III
102. Lucy Dacus - Home Video
103. Chris Stapleton - Traveller
104. Brian Wilson - Smile
105. Fiona Apple - Extraordinary Machine
106. Tainy - Data
107. Deftones - White Pony
108. Mountain Goats - Tallahassee
109. Haim - Women In Music Pt. III
110. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake
111. Erykah Badu - Mama's Gun
112. Carly Rae Jepsen - Emotion
113. My Chemical Romance - The Black Parade
114. Gillian Welch - Time (The Revelator)
115. Miguel Kaleidoscope Dream
116. Leonard Cohen - Old Ideas
117. Beck - Sea Change
118. Drake - If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late
119. Lorde - Pure Heroin
120. Burna Boy - African Giant
121. Eric Church - Chief
122. Maxwell - Blacksummer'snight
123. Spoon - Kill The Moonlight
124. Chief Keef - Finally Rich
125. Tego Calderon - El Abayarde
126. Beyonce - Cowboy Carter
127. Big Thief - U.F.O.F.
128. Solange - A Seat at the Table
129. Justin Timberlake - FutureSex/LoveSounds
130. Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
131. Disclosure - Settle
132. BTS - Map of the Soul: 7
133. Sufjan Stevens - llinois
134. Katy Perry - Teenage Dream
135. Fall Out Boy - From Under The Cork Tree
136. Migos - Culture
137. Pistol Annies - Interstate Gospel
138. Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
139. Rilo Kiley - More Adventurous
140. Juanes - Un Dia Normal
141. Mariah Carey - The Emancipation of Mimi
142. Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe
143. Waxahatchee - St. Cloud
144. Playboi Carti - Die Lit
145. J. Cole - The Off Season
146. Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
147. Kanye West - Yeezus
148. Tame Impala - Currents
149. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
150. Destiny's Child - Survivor
151. Stephan Malkmus and the Jicks - Mirror Traffic
152. Rich Gang - Tha Tour Pt. 1
153. Fountains of Wayne - Welcome Interstate Managers
154. Natalia Lafourcade - Hasta La Raiz
155. Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
156. Koffee - Gifted
157. D'Angelo - Black Messiah
158. Courtney Barnett - Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit
159. System of A Down - Toxicity
160. Jlin - Black Origami
161. Drive By Truckers - Southern Rock Opera
162. U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind
163. Alabama Shakes - Boys & Girls
164. Missy Elliot - Miss E... So Addictive
165. Brandy Clark - 12 Stories
166. Danny Brown - XXX
167. The Postal Service - Give Up
168. Tierra Whack - Whack World
169. Manu Chao - Próxima Estación: Esperanza
170. My Morning Jacket - It Still Moves
171. Mastodon - Leviathan
172. Common - Like Water for Chocolate
173. Four Tet - Rounds
174. Aaliyah - Aaliyah
175. Girl Talk - Night Ripper
176. Shakira - Laundry Service
177. Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner
178. Father John Misty - I Love You, Honeybear
179. Paul Simon - So Beautiful, So What
180. Killer Mike - R.A.P. Music
181. Boygenius - The Record
182. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium
183. Rapsody - Laia's Wisdom
184. Sonic Youth - Sonic Nurse
185. Sophie 'Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
186. Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer
187. Jamie XX - In Colour
188. Japandroids - Celebration Rock
189. Sean Paul - Dutty Rock
190. Alvvays - Alvvays
191. Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
192. Converge - Jane Doe
193. Feist - Let It Die
194. Travis Scott - Astroworld
195. The Hold Steady - Separation Sunday
196. Taylor Swift - Speak Now
197. Popcaan - Where We Come From
198. Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
199. Cam’ron - Come Home With Me
200. The New Pornographers - Mass Romantic
201. Pusha T - Daytona
202. The Libertines - Up the Bracket
203. 50 Cent - Get Rich or Die Tryin
204. Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
205. The Shins - Oh, Inverted World
206. St. Vincent - St. Vincent
207. Maren Morris - Hero
208. Vince Staples - Suppertime '06'
209. Paul McCartney - Chaos and Creation in the Backyard
210. Joanna Newsom - Ys
211. The Streets - Original Pirate Material
212. Broken Social Scene - You Forgot It In People
213. Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
214. Queens of the Stone Age - Rated R
215. Julieta Venegas - Si
216. Halsey - Manic
217. The Black Keys - Brothers
218. A$AP Rocky - Long Live A$AP
219. Mac Miller - Swimming
220. Pink - M!ssundaztood
221. The National - High Violet
222. Tems - For Broken Ears
223. The Coup - Party Music
224. R.E.M. - Revival
225. Avril Lavigne - Let Go
226. Earl Sweatshirt - Some Rap Songs
227. TV on the Radio - Return to Cookie Mountain
228. Wizkid - Made in Lagos
229. Hop Along - Painted Shut
230. Miley Cyrus - Bangerz
231. Swearin' - Swearin'
232. Khalid - American Teen
233. Mach-Hommy - Pray for Haiti
234. C. Tangana - El Madrileno
235. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
236. Turnstile - Glow On
237. Ashlee Simpson - Autobiography
238. Kurt Vile - Smoking Ring for My Halo
239. Doja Cat - Hot Pink
240. Tyla - Tyla
241. MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks
242. Jenni Rivera - La Gran Senora
243. Pierce the Veil - Collide with the Sky
244. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin - Savage Mode
245. The 1975 - The 1975
246. Saba - Care for Me
247. Tyler Childers - Purgatory
248. Car Seat Headrest - Teens of Denial
249. Marina - Electric Heart
250. N'Sync - No Strings Attached
-
NININHO VAZ MAIA15 e 16 marMEO ARENA
-
SILENCE 4 - 30 ANOSDe 13 a 15 novSUPER BOCK ARENA / PAVILHÃO ROSA MOTA
-
THE BLAST PREMIER OPEN: LISBON 202528, 29 e 30 MARÇOMEO ARENA
-
SILENCE 4 - 30 ANOS12 e 13 dezMEO ARENA
Comentários