Já é uma tradição: todos os anos, no final de dezembro, Barack Obama partilha nas suas redes sociais a lista das suas canções favoritas. Este ano, a playlist do ex-presidente norte-americano conta com temas de Rosalía, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Ethel Cain, Burna Boy, Maggie Rogers, entre outros.

"Gosto sempre de de partilhar a minha playlist de fim de ano com todos - e este ano ouvimos canções excelentes. Aqui estão algumas das minhas favoritas", escreveu Barack Obama nas redes sociais.

AS PLAYLIST DE 2022 DE BARACK OBAMA:

01 Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”

02 Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó”

03 Ari Lennox: “POF”

04 Zach Bryan: “Something in the Orange”

05 Burna Boy: “Last Last”

06 Ethel Cain: “American Teenager”

07 Tank and the Bangas: “Communion in My Cup” [ft. The Ton3s]

08 Koffee: “Pull Up”

09 Rosalía: “Saoko”

10 Ayra Starr: “Rush”

11 Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

12 Sir: “Life Is Good” [ft. Scribz Riley]

13 Maggie Rogers: “That’s Where I Am”

14 Leyla McCalla: “Dodinin”

15 Steve Lacy: “Sunshine” [ft. Fousheé]

16 Rema: “Calm Down”

17 Plains: “Problem With It”

18 Xavier Omär: “Feelings 4 You”

19 Danger Mouse & Black Thought: “Belize” [ft. MF Doom]

20 Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi”

21 Sudan Archives: “Home Maker”

22 NxWorries: “Where I Go” [ft. H.E.R.]

23 SZA: “Shirt”

24 Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

25 Adam Blackstone: “‘Round Midnight” [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]