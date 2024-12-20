Nos últimos 25 anos, artistas como Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sia e, claro, Michael Bublé criaram bandas sonoras para o Natal. Esta semana, a revista Billboard revelou o top das canções mais populares da quadrada, lançadas entre 1999 e 2024.

Ariana Grande, com "Santa Tell Me", de 2014, lidera o ranking das canções de Natal mais populares lançadas nos últimos 25 anos. Em segundo lugar está "Underneath the Tree", de Kelly Clarkson.

No top 25, Michael Bublé é o grande protagonista, com quatro canções entre as mais populares - "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" (4.º lugar), "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (9.º lugar), "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" (22.º lugar) e "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" (23.º lugar).

Conheça o top 25:

  1. Ariana Grande: “Santa Tell Me” (2014)
  2. Kelly Clarkson: “Underneath the Tree” (2010)
  3. Michael Bublé: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” (2011)
  4. Jonas Brothers: “Like It’s Christmas” (2019)
  5. Ed Sheeran & Elton John: “Merry Christmas” (2021)
  6. Justin Bieber: “Mistletoe” (2011)
  7. Sia: “Snowman” (2017)
  8. Gwen Stefani: “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” (2017)
  9. Michael Bublé: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2011)
  10. Michael  Bublé: “Holly Jolly Christmas” (2011)
  11. Pentatonix: “Hallelujah” (2016)
  12. Laufey: “Christmas Magic” (2024)
  13. Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande: “Santa, Can You Hear Me?” (2021)
  14. John Legend: “What Christmas Means to Me” (2018)
  15. Katy Perry: “Cozy Little Christmas” (2018)
  16. Pentatonix: “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (2016)
  17. Pentatonix: “Mary, Did You Know?” (2014)
  18. Meghan Trainor: “Jingle Bells” (2023)
  19. Taylor Swift: “Christmas Tree Farm” (2019)
  20. Laufey: “Winter Wonderland” (2023)
  21. Sabrina Carpenter: “Santa Doesn’t Know You Like I Do” (2023)
  22. Michael Bublé: “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” (2011)
  23. Michael Bublé: “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (2011)
  24. Idina Menzel: “Baby It’s Cold Outside” (2014)
  25. For King & Country: “Do You Hear What I Hear?” (2021)