Nos últimos 25 anos, artistas como Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sia e, claro, Michael Bublé criaram bandas sonoras para o Natal. Esta semana, a revista Billboard revelou o top das canções mais populares da quadrada, lançadas entre 1999 e 2024.

Ariana Grande, com "Santa Tell Me", de 2014, lidera o ranking das canções de Natal mais populares lançadas nos últimos 25 anos. Em segundo lugar está "Underneath the Tree", de Kelly Clarkson.

No top 25, Michael Bublé é o grande protagonista, com quatro canções entre as mais populares - "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" (4.º lugar), "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (9.º lugar), "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" (22.º lugar) e "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" (23.º lugar).

Conheça o top 25: