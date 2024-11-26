Os vencedores da edição de 2024 dos International Emmy Awards foram conhecidos madrugada desta segunda para terça-feira, de 25 para 26 de novembro. A cerimónia foi apresentada pelo humorista Vir Das no New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
Este ano, estiveram representados 21 países nas 14 categorias, que contaram com 56 nomeados. O Reino Unido foi o país com mais vitórias, conquistando quatro galardões - Melhor Ator, Melhor Documentário, Melhor Documentário de Desporto e Melhor Animação Infantil.
Na cerimónia, Timothy Spall venceu o Emmy de Melhor Ator pelo seu papel em "The Sixth Commandment", minissérie da BBC que se centra na angustiante história do assassino Ben Field, que manipulou vários dos seus vizinhos mais vulneráveis e solitários.
Já Espanha levou para casa a estatueta de Melhor Telenovela com "La Promesa". "Rigo" (Colombia), "Safir" (Turquia) e "Salón de té La Moderna" (Espanha) também estavam nomeadas.
"Drops of God", que pode ser vista na Apple TV+, conquistou o prémio de Melhor Drama. A série argentina "División Palermo" venceu na categoria de Melhor Comédia.
